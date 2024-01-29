Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their fourth Super Bowl in five years with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce showed exceptional chemistry in leading the Chiefs to victory.

Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers made big plays but also made some costly mistakes.

The Baltimore Ravens and likely NFL MVP Lamar Jackson did all the right things this season, winning the AFC North and notching the No. 1 seed in the conference with a 13-4 record. They then reached the AFC Championship for the first time in 11 years by thrashing the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional Round.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who weren't as dominant as they've been in recent years in the regular season, still made the AFC title game for a sixth straight season by defeating the Buffalo Bills a week ago.

And now, for the fourth time in five years, the Chiefs are off to the Super Bowl following a 17-10 win over the Ravens on the strength of another elite performance on the big stage from Patrick Mahomes, who completed 30 of 39 passes, 11 of which went to Travis Kelce, for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Lamar Jackson didn't have enough to get past the Chiefs

The league's likely MVP only put up 10 points

After a 2023 season that will see him win MVP for a second time, Lamar Jackson couldn't put the Ravens in the Super Bowl. At times against Kansas City, Jackson was fantastic, never more than when he caught his own pass and ran for 13 yards.

Jackson was decent as a passer, completing 20 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown, and added 54 yards on the ground. But he also completed just over 54% of his passes, took four sacks, and committed a crucial turnover at the worst possible moment.

With a little less than seven minutes remaining and Baltimore driving, he was intercepted as he threw into triple coverage, and the Ravens simply weren't able to recover.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were outstanding

The tandem saved their best performance of the year for the AFC title game

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been in this situation before and were utterly dominant against the Ravens on Sunday, connecting 11 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. Kelce also surpassed Jerry Rice as the all-time postseason leader in receptions.

His connection with Mahomes was clear on his 19-yard touchdown reception. With Kelce running a pattern against All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, Mahomes threw a low, back-shoulder pass that only his receiver could catch.

The duo will now take their talents to yet another Super Bowl. They have been at their best in the biggest games and will certainly be a problem for their NFC opponent in Las Vegas.

Zay Flowers was dynamic and problematic

The explosive rookie made two major mistakes

Zay Flowers feels like the wide receiver that Lamar Jackson has been waiting for his whole career. In his rookie season, the playmaker caught 77 balls for 858 yards and five touchdowns.

Against the Chiefs on Sunday, Flowers caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown but made some crucial mistakes as well. After catching a 54-yard pass late in the third quarter, the rookie pushed down Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and flipped the ball at him, resulting in a 15-yard penalty.

Later in the same drive, Flowers caught a short pass and darted toward the end zone. But as he dove for the line, the ball was knocked out by Sneed and recovered by Kansas City in the end zone, resulting in a touchback.

So, instead of cutting the Chiefs' lead to three, the deficit remained at 10. The Ravens never reached the red zone again.

