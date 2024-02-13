Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs had players step up from their depth chart in Super Bowl 58.

Nick Allegretti replaced Joe Thuney and performed well as a guard.

Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman provided reliable receiving options for Patrick Mahomes.

When Super Bowl 58 came to an end, there were stories to be written about the clutch play of Patrick Mahomes and the revelation by several San Francisco 49ers players that they weren't sure about the postseason overtime rules. One story getting less coverage is the play that Kansas City Chiefs got from depth guys like Nick Allegretti and Justin Watson.

By the time the Super Bowl rolls around, most teams are dealing with at least some injuries. The 49ers were without safety Talanoa Hufanga and lost linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the game. The Chiefs were without pass rusher Charles Omenihu and All-Pro guard Joe Thuney.

Oftentimes, the team that wins the Super Bowl is the one that gets big plays from players down the depth chart. On Sunday, that team was the Chiefs. While they were without some of their best players, their replacements were up to the task.

Nick Allegretti stepped up in place of Joe Thuney

The former 7th-round pick didn't play much in the regular season

It isn't easy to replace a player of the quality of Joe Thuney. The guard has been nothing short of outstanding since signing with the Chiefs in 2021. He was the number one rated guard in the league in PFF's pass-blocking metric (84.5) this season, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 and in 2023, and was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022 and a First-Teamer in 2023.

Thuney injured his pectoral muscle in Kansas City's postseason victory over the Buffalo Bills and while he attempted to come back to the field, his injury was too severe. Allegretti, a seventh-round selection in 2019, would replace Thuney in the lineup.

Allegretti has not played very much during his Chiefs career, making 13 starts during his five years with the team. He only played 80 offensive snaps during the 2023 season, but he was terrific against the Ravens in the AFC Championship game. PFF gave him a pass-blocking grade of 79.1 for that contest, tops among K.C. offensive linemen.

He wasn't locking down his area quite as efficiently in the Super Bowl, as he allowed seven pressures and one sack, but he did have an above-average performance plowing the way for RB Isiah Pacheco in the running game. He was especially effective when the Chiefs employed gap runs, where Allegretti put up a 75.6 run-blocking rating, trailing only the next over-performer on our list.

Justin Watson provided a reliable secondary target

Chiefs have struggled to get receiving production from much of its wide receiver corps

The Chiefs have struggled all year to get much receiving production from any pass catchers outside of Travis Kelce and rookie Rashee Rice. Despite a full week of practice, the team decided against activating Kadarius Toney for the Big Game. 2022 second-round draft pick Skyy Moore was active but didn't play an offensive snap either.

Justin Watson, who was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl 55-winning squad that beat the Chiefs, signed with Kansas City in 2022. He began this season far down the depth chart, but he worked his way into the mix, though, thanks to his deep ball threat and his blocking ability.

He finished the regular season with 27 receptions for 460 yards and three TDs. His 17.0 yards per reception also would have ranked him in the top five in the NFL if he'd caught enough balls to qualify.

Watson 2023 Chiefs Ranks Category Watson Rank Receptions 27 T-5th Receiving Yards 460 3rd TDs 3 4th 1st Downs 21 3rd Yards/Reception 17.0 1st

Watson regularly provided a reliable target for Mahomes when Kelce and Rice were covered. He was targeted by the quarterback five times in the Super Bowl, hauling in three of those passes for 54 yards, good for third on the team.

His first reception came in the second quarter, a 21-yarder on 3rd and 9 that kept the Chiefs' first scoring drive of the game alive. They went on to kick a field goal to cap that series. His biggest play came in the fourth quarter with around nine minutes left to play. With the Chiefs down by three points, he caught a dart from Mahomes for a 25-yard gain that put Kansas City in range for the game-tying field goal.

Watson is kind of like a 3-and-D specialist in the NBA, except his three is the deep ball (he caught two 20+ yard passes in this one) and his D is run blocking. He was the highest-rated run-blocker on the team in the Super Bowl, putting up an 82.2 grade. He was also Johnny on the spot, recovering a Rashee Rice fumble that could have set the game on a very different path.

Mecole Hardman came up huge for Kansas City

Wide receiver's wild season saw him go down in Super Bowl history

Mecole Hardman began his career as a Kansas City Chief, having been selected by the team in the second round of the 2019 draft. He left in the 2023 offseason, though, signing with the New York Jets. Things did not work out in New York, though, as he was beaten out by rookie Xavier Gipson. The Jets traded Hardman back to the Chiefs in October 2023.

The Chiefs needed receiver production due to the room's lack of performance and injury issues. Hardman had some opportunities but didn't show much during the regular season, playing six games in Kansas City and catching 14 passes for 118 yards while failing to reach the end zone.

Hardman was barely worked into the rotation during the early parts of this year's postseason. He didn't play a snap in the AFC Championship after losing a costly red zone fumble against Buffalo the week before. When the 49ers were developing their defensive game plan for the Super Bowl, they probably weren't all that concerned with Hardman.

The wide receiver made one of the biggest plays of the game early on in the contest, catching a 52-yard pass to put the Chiefs in scoring position. The drive failed to come to fruition, though, after a red zone fumble by Pacheco, just the second such fumble in the last 38 Super Bowls.

In overtime, Hardman would make a catch that will go down in Chiefs and Super Bowl lore. With the Chiefs on the three-yard line, Patrick Mahomes ran a play-action pass and Hardman sprinted towards the pylon. The quarterback hit Hardman and turned the reserve WR into one of the most surprising Super Bowl heroes in recent memory.

