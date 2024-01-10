Highlights Cold weather and the Miami Dolphins' struggles against tight ends could lead to a big game from Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.

The Dolphins' run game may have an advantage against the Chiefs' defense.

Miami needs strong performances from De'Von Achane and Tyreek Hill to have a chance at winning.

For better or worse, we have reached the end of the 2023 NFL regular season. But while there may not be a lot of football left, the hope and excitement that comes with the start of the NFL Playoffs is more than enough to fuel us all through the winter.

Speaking of, the weather report for this Saturday in western Missouri indicates that we might be in for a wintertime classic between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs.

As a result of the weather, perhaps combined with the relatively low scoring between these two teams back in Week 9, current betting odds are predicting another modest showing from the offenses. Given Kansas City's postseason success over the past several years, it's not surprising to see the defending Super Bowl champs favored at home.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins betting odds Team Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Chiefs -3.5 (-110) 44 (-110) -185 Dolphins +3.5 (-110) 44 (-110) +150

While the Dolphins have the chance to get hot any time, it may be hard to do so in what will potentially be the coldest playoff game in Chiefs history.

Key matchups

Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill stand to make the biggest difference in what could be a defensive contest

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

While the climate will play its part in this contest on Saturday night, the ultimate difference makers will be the matchups scattered throughout this contest, the first being Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce against a generous Dolphins defense.

Despite limiting Kelce to three receptions and 14 receiving yards in Week 9, it's unlikely that Miami will be able to replicate this success, as the Dolphins have struggled with controlling the tight end position all season long.

Miami Dolphins vs. Tight Ends 2023 Stat Dolphins NFL Rank Targets 125 (7.35 per game) T-24th Receptions 91 (5.35 per game) T-24th Yards 904 (53.2 per game) 22nd Touchdowns 7 (0.41 per game) T-22nd

Even if Miami somehow manages to bottle Kelce up for a second time, it's equally unlikely that Noah Gray and Skyy Moore finish as the Chiefs' top receivers again. The Dolphins' 3,761 total passing yards allowed ranks 18th overall, and their 391 points allowed are the 11th most in the NFL.

Expect surging rookie wideout Rashee Rice, who has 56 targets and 518 receiving yards since Week 12, to be Patrick Mahomes' favorite target this weekend. It's also worth considering just how banged up the Dolphins are coming into this matchup.

As a result of the cold and possible snow, the running backs may also have a chance to shine. The Chiefs allowed a modest 1,925 rushing yards this season, the 18th fewest in the league, whereas Miami allowed just the seventh most at 1,650.

Isiah Pacheco has been a significant part of Andy Reid's game plan for the back half of the season, averaging just over 16 carries per game since Week 9. With the Dolphins returning to using rookie sensation De'Von Achane, who is averaging 72.7 rushing yards per game, Miami should be expected to have a slight advantage in the run game.

However, the matchup that many believe will determine the winner of this contest is Tyreek Hill taking on his former team's secondary unit. In Week 9, Hill posted a lackluster 62 yards on eight receptions, which makes sense, seeing as how the Chiefs had one of the better pass defenses in the NFL during the regular season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Wide Receivers 2023 Stat Chiefs NFL Rank Targets 323 (19.0 per game) 16th Receptions 183 (10.76 per game) 6th Yards 2,119 (124.65 per game) 4th Touchdowns 11 (0.65 per game) T-3rd

With Hill dealing with ankle and quad injuries, his health will concern Dolphins fans. But should he be able to implement his game-breaking speed, he could be able to put on one of the best revenge game performances in recent history.

Simply put, the Chiefs have the better defense, and the Dolphins, at least when healthy, have the better offense. While Kelce stands to lead the Kansas City offense, Miami's run game should be able to sustain drives and buy time for Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Trends

Recent trends in weather and DEF vs. WR stats favor Kansas City

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

For starters, the Chiefs boast an overall record of 4-2 when playing as four-point favorites or better at home and finished with an ATS record of 10-7.

Another emerging trend that creates cause for concern in Miami is the fact that the Dolphins have allowed a 100-yard receiver in each of their last three contests, those being Dallas' CeeDee Lamb (118), Baltimore's Zay Flowers (106), and Buffalo's Khalil Shakir (105).

Tagovailoa's numbers in the cold are a bit worrisome as well. In games with a kickoff temperature of 45 degrees or lower, he's completed just 55.5% of his passes with four touchdowns against five turnovers and has recorded a 71.2 passer rating.

To make matters worse, the Dolphins have never won a playoff game with a kickoff temperature of 46 degrees or lower, which it certainly will be in Kansas City. Miami is 4-4 ATS on the road this season and posted an overall ATS record of 10-7.

How the Chiefs can win

Mahomes will have to do the best he can with what he's got

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, the fact that Miami was able to contain Kelce in Germany despite their track record against tight ends was a surprise that likely won't happen again.

Additionally, Rice has emerged as a legitimate weapon for Mahomes, and Miami is struggling to cover WR1s at the moment. So between those two players, the Chiefs should be able to scrape together enough yards through the air to put the team in scoring position.

Apart from the passing game, Pacheco will have to step up for Kansas City here. The only remaining strength of the Dolphins' defense is their ability to stop the run, but even that is fading now as a result of injuries.

Miami only allowed 1,303 rushing yards to running backs this season, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. So if the Chiefs can pick up short-yardage downs to extend drives and keep the Dolphins' offense frozen on the sidelines, they should be able to sneak by once again.

How the Dolphins can win

Achane and Hill must create a spark

The Dolphins had hopes of immediate title contention upon acquiring Hill in March of 2022. And they'll need him to step up to get the franchise's first playoff victory in nearly a quarter-century.

Thankfully for them, they have all the offensive weapons needed to overcome any potential setbacks, well, outside the injured ones anyway. Miami's 6,822 total yards are the most of any NFL team this season, and their 496 total points are the second most, trailing only Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys.

Tua's cold-related concerns may or may not be a real factor, but the Dolphins' ability to generate yards both through the air and on the ground has to translate to the playoffs if they want to avoid catastrophe.

The Green Bay Packers created the blueprint for beating the Chiefs' defensive pressure with zone-focused schemes and duo runs, which is perfect given the presence of Achane and the expected return of Raheem Mostert. Allow the rookie running back to shine and take pressure off each lineman by allowing them to help each other out more.

Hill may be able to break loose at times, but that can't be the only plan for the offense. If Miami wants to win this game, time of possession will be key, as history shows what happens when you leave enough time on the clock for Mahomes.

Run the ball, create opportunities for play-action passing plays, which were vital to Mike McDaniel’s offense in 2022, and avoid the need for a shootout against the best arm in the league.

Chiefs-Dolphins injury report

Both teams post lengthy injury sheets heading into the Wild Card Round

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

While the Chiefs may have added a couple more names to their injury report recently, the Dolphins' current situation is downright abysmal.

The Dolphins had a total of 19 players on their injury report in Week 18, most notably wideout Jaylen Waddle, who missed his second game in a row as a result of an ankle injury. However, he is optimistic about playing in Kansas City. Additionally, with three linebackers now out for the season, Miami is expected to have an incredibly light defensive front on Saturday night.

For the Chiefs, as of this writing, they have several players listed as questionable for the Wild Card Round, and safety Bryan Cook, who's been on injured reserve, is not expected to return.

The most notable names on the questionable list are the receiving trio of Rice, Kadarius Toney, and Justyn Ross. Offensive tackle Donovan Smith and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed were also named. While an entire receiving trio being listed as questionable is concerning, Miami's injuries dwarf the Chiefs by comparison.

Overall, this is shaping up to be an incredibly grueling matchup, and the harsh weather conditions will make an already tense contest that much more difficult.

This is the opportunity that the Dolphins have been building toward for years now, but the amount of injuries that they are facing could not have come at a more inopportune time.

The Chiefs' defense, while solid at times, has been faltering a bit lately, and it's clear that their receiving room needs addressing in the offseason. However, their defense continues to bail them out.

The result will likely come down to whether or not the Dolphins are able to generate enough offense to outpace Mahomes, even with his somewhat limited weapons. If they are able to utilize their run game and buy themselves time, they should be able to do so.

On the other hand, if the Chiefs are able to create the quarterback pressure that they have for the better part of the season, then the Dolphins may not have enough gas left in the tank defensively to stay within striking distance.

Either way, we're sure to see an instant classic from what has become one of the better conference rivalries in recent years.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. Betting odds courtesy of BetMGM.