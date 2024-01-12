Highlights Wind chill could reach -30 in Kansas City, but the NFL does not plan on postponing the Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game.

Both teams have high-scoring offenses, but playing in extremely cold weather could affect their performance.

The Chiefs have a home-field advantage due to their experience playing in cold weather, boasting a strong record in such conditions.

Home-field advantage is hugely important in the playoffs.

That is especially true for teams that play in cold weather open-air stadiums like the Kansas City Chiefs. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature is likely to be around 0°F (-17.78°C), with the wind chill potentially reaching -30°F for the Chiefs' Wild Card matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. The NFL does not plan on postponing the game.

If the temperature does stay at 0°F by kickoff time, this will be the coldest game the league has seen since the infamous Blair Walsh missed kick gave the Seattle Seahawks a win over the Vikings in Minnesota in a Wild Card game in January 2016. However, if it drops any further, this could become one of the coldest games ever, period. There have only ever been four games in league history where the kickoff temperature was below zero.

Coldest Games in NFL History Game Temperature in °F (Wind Chill) City Date Packers 27 Cowboys 17 (Ice Bowl) -13 (-48 wind chill) Green Bay December 31, 1967 Bengals 27 Chargers 7 (Freezer Bowl) -9 (-59 wind chill) Cincinnati January 10, 1982 Seahawks 10 Vikings 9 -6 (-25 wind chill) Minnesota January 10, 2016 Giants 23 Packers 20 -1 (-23 wind chill) Green Bay January 20, 2008

Both the Chiefs and Dolphins feature high-flying offenses, but it can be difficult to play that style of offense in weather that cold. The game is likely to turn on which team can play better defense and run the ball effectively.

Warm weather Dolphins historically struggle in the cold

Miami's high-flying offense could be grounded by cold temperatures

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Teams are often built with an eye toward the environment of their home stadium, and the Dolphins feature incredibly fast skill players and run their offense at a breakneck pace. Early in seasons, the Dolphins can take advantage of teams who aren't accustomed to the Miami heat.

However, the Dolphins struggle once the weather turns cold, and not even as bitterly cold as it is expected to be on Saturday. Miami has lost its last 10 contests where the temperature was 40 degrees or below at kickoff. And if the forecast holds, this will be the coldest weather the Dolphins have ever played in.

If the Dolphins had been aware of the projected Kansas City weather and their dismal record in cold weather before their Week 18 loss, one would think that they might have played just a little bit harder. If they'd beaten the Bills on Sunday night, they would be preparing for another game on sunny South Beach, but instead, they're forced to march to the ice box that is Arrowhead Stadium at this time of the year.

Miami does have a top-five rushing offense, which would usually be an advantage in a bad weather game such as this. However, their running game also relies heavily on the speed of backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, which won't be nearly as evident or effective in freezing temperatures like they're expecting in Kansas City on Saturday.

The freezing record will no doubt affect the Chiefs players as well. When asked about Miami's struggles in cold weather, Coach Andy Reid replied, "I don't care what goes on out here, you know, we're not having a snowball fight."

If the forecast holds, it would also be the coldest game in Chiefs history, as their most frigid affair came in 1983 when it was 0.5 degrees at kickoff. Still, as the team is more accustomed to playing in this kind of weather, the Chiefs are at an advantage. In the last 10 home games that the Chiefs have played where the temperature was under 40 degrees, they have a 9-1 record, including a 4-0 record in the playoffs.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.