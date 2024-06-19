Highlights Off-field incidents plague the Chiefs, posing a distraction.

The AFC is stronger in 2024 after an injury-ridden season in 2023.

The Chiefs aim to be the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls but face significant challenges.

For the first time since the 2003 NFL season, a team, the Kansas City Chiefs, has won back-to-back Super Bowls. As they're preparing to be the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive championships, they have quite a number of roadblocks in their way that could set them up for regression in 2024.

Now, let's get it straight, the Chiefs will still be one of the NFL's best teams in the 2024 season pending any injuries. But, there's a reason no team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls, and things just got harder for the team heading into this upcoming season.

While at first glance it looks like the team improved this offseason from a talent perspective, that may not be enough to overcome some of the other obstacles they'll have to face to ring in their third straight Lombardi trophy.

Key Offseason Moves by the Chiefs in 2024 Re-signed DE Mike Danna to a 3-year deal. Signed DT Chris Jones to a 5-year deal worth $158.75M. Signed WR Hollywood Brown to a 1-year deal worth up to $11M. Signed LB Drue Tranquill to a 3-year deal worth $19M. Drafted WR Xavier Worthy with the 28th overall pick. Drafted OT Kingsley Suamataia with the 63rd overall pick.

Based on this chart, you would think the Chiefs are poised to be in an excellent position to achieve greatness with three consecutive Super Bowl championships, but that is much harder than it may seem.

Continuous Distractions

Several Chiefs players are facing charges surrounding a variety of different incidents

Ever since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February, it seems like they constantly have a player in the news for the wrong reasons. WR Rashee Rice is the most notable name making headlines following an impressive rookie season.

Rice is facing eight counts related to a car accident in April and is being investigated for an apparent assault at a nightclub in May. Following these situations, the Chiefs are bracing themselves for their WR1 to serve a multi-game suspension during the 2024 season.

Just recently, DT Isaiah Buggs was charged with domestic violence/burglary. This was his second arrest within the matter of two weeks.

Kicker Harrison Butker has faced a ton of backlash after he made some questionable comments during a graduation commencement speech. While his teammates had backed him up, there was a social media frenzy criticizing the comments he made.

To round it all out, Chiefs OL Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested in May on a misdemeanor charge due to marijuana possession. It has been a nightmare in the last few months for the Chiefs, filled with distractions from several arrests and bad press for their players.

Before the Chiefs were able to even put on the pads this offseason, they were facing an uphill battle with these unfortunate situations.

AFC Strong

Following a season where the AFC was pounded with injuries, the conference seems stronger than ever heading into 2024

Last season, the AFC was dismantled by injuries. Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and Aaron Rodgers are just a few QBs who missed extended periods of time in 2024. Of course, injuries will happen, but 2023 felt like an outlier where the majority of teams had to start multiple games with a backup QB.

Assuming something as unusual as that doesn't happen again in 2024, the Chiefs are going to have to go through a stacked AFC that has a lot of teams who have improved and are getting healthier.

The Houston Texans are on the rise and added Stefon Diggs, the New York Jets have Aaron Rodgers returning, and the Los Angeles Chargers finally improved at the head coach position with the Jim Harbaugh signing, and that's just to name a few.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl in 2023 without having a member of the team eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark. Tight end Travis Kelce led the way with 984 receiving yards and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice was second, with 938.

This isn't to say that the Chiefs aren't talented enough to compete with many of the teams in the AFC, because they absolutely are. Whenever you have Patrick Mahomes as your QB, you're always going to be among the best teams in the NFL competing for a Super Bowl ring. But, a healthy AFC paves a much more difficult path for the Chiefs to become the first team in NFL history to accomplish this difficult feat.

