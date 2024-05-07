Highlights The Chiefs face tough decisions about retaining high-end talent due to an overflowing roster of talent.

Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith both have expiring contracts next offseason, and the team will likely be forced to choose between them.

Late-round picks from the 2024 draft could play into the team's decision.

As the NFL's current most dominant franchise, the Kansas City Chiefs have done a tremendous job of filling out their roster by effectively hitting on draft picks and finding assets on the open market. With any successful team, however, trying to retain all of that talent eventually gets difficult.

Unfortunately for Kansas City, they are no exception to this rule. With stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and others already locked down with big deals, the time has come when the team has entered a phase of losing high-end talent and working to replace them.

Tyreek Hill was traded away to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. This offseason, the team ended up dealing off cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. And these tough choices won't stop so long as the team continues to overflow their roster with talent.

It's a good problem to have and one that many teams around the league would love to deal with. However, it forces the front office to remain active and prepared, always attempting to work one step ahead. In the 2024 NFL Draft, that continued to be the case, as the Chiefs made choices that showed the team is preparing to choose between star interior linemen Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

Offensive Line Outlook

There is no wrong choice, but that doesn't make it an easy decision.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Following the loss of Super Bowl 55 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs ramped up their approach to bolstering the offensive line. They traded their 2021 first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for Orlando Brown Jr., and signed Joe Thuney to a four-year, $80 million contract in free agency.

Then, at the 2021 NFL Draft, they selected Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey with their second-round pick. While later taking a gamble in the sixth round on offensive guard, Trey Smith. The Tennessee product would've gone much higher if not for issues with blood clots during his collegiate career, but he has started all but one regular season game in his three-year career.

As a result, the Chiefs had one of the best offensive lines in football, in large part thanks to their interior offensive line of Thuney, Humphrey, and Smith, while the players at tackle have varied. In an ideal situation, the team would be able to keep all three, but paying top dollar for each spot on the interior offensive line is unlikely for a team that already has so much money tied elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Kansas City Chiefs allowed the second least sacks in the 2023 season with 28.

With Humphrey and Smith both set to have their contracts expire in the offseason, the team will likely only be able to keep one in town. As a result, the 2024 season could be used to gauge which player is a bigger component of the team's success. Humphrey likely has the early lead with two Pro Bowl appearances during his time in the league, but Smith is no slouch either.

2023 Statistical Comparison of Creed Humphrey vs Trey Smith (via PFF) Stat Humphrey Smith Snaps Played 1,380 1,374 Pass Blocking Grade 74.3 68.1 Run Blocking Grade 84.1 76.2 Sacks Allowed 4 2 Hurries 10 36 Penalties 6 11

Assuming both players remain healthy and continue to play as they have through their first three seasons, the Chiefs are bound to lose a great player no matter which way they decide to go.

Planning Ahead

Kansas City's late-round picks could be battling for a future starting spot

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps another factor to play into the Chiefs' decision will come down to the potential contribution that their 2024 picks could have on the team. While second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia will likely be stepping in to start at left tackle right away, the team also selected two interior offensive linemen on Day 3 who could work themselves into a role on the 2025 offensive line.

In the fifth round, Kansas City selected Hunter Nourzad out of Penn State, then took Holy Cross' C.J. Hanson with their final pick in the seventh round. Both are prospects expected to stick on the interior who had some serious love from draft analysts in the media as potential sleepers in this class.

Nourzad has 44 starts in his college career with time spent at tackle, guard, and tackle plus a 6'3", 317-pound frame to have the versatility to play anywhere on the interior. Hanson has 38 starts, all spent at right guard during his time in the FCS.

Both players will hope to supply depth to the team and prove capable of stepping in should one of the starters get hurt. But if they manage to outperform expectations and prove they could step into a starting role at either position, it gives the Chiefs a lot more security for whichever direction they opt to take.

Staying a step ahead is how a dynasty like the New England Patriots were able to sustain their success for so long, and general manager Brett Veach deserves plenty of credit for how well he's managed to replace talent already to this point. But the cycle will continue to repeat for however long they continue to have premium players on their roster, and the next roadblock on their journey is in the trenches.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.