Prior to their AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called on former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to speak with the team and even had him sit in some meetings.

Bieniemy, of course, has an impressive history with Kansas City, first joining the team as a running backs coach in 2013. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018, the same season Patrick Mahomes took over for Alex Smith as the Chiefs' starting quarterback and won NFL MVP.

After helping the Chiefs to a pair of Super Bowl wins following the 2019 and 2022 campaigns, Bieniemy left Kansas City to take the OC position with the Washington Commanders, a role to which he won't return in 2024 under Dan Quinn.

Prior to his release, Bieniemy was given permission by the Commanders to visit the Chiefs ahead of the AFC title game, and he apparently received a warm welcome.

"It's always great to have EB in the building," Mahomes told the media ahead of Super Bowl 58. "Just being there, the energy that he brings, the mentality that he brings, you can feel because he has that intensity, but he loves it. He loves being there, he loves being a part of the team and being a part of that culture. Just having him back in the building was really cool; listening to him talk, his energy."

Eric Bieniemy rejoining the Chiefs isn't out of the question

Bieniemy doesn't have many options left for the 2024 season

Bieniemy's first season with the Commanders was a bit of a mixed bag. The team was short on talent, and the 54-year-old coordinator watched second-year quarterback Sam Howell attempt a league-high 612 passes. He completed 63.4% of his throws but only averaged 6.4 yards per attempt and was intercepted 21 times.

The Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera in early January but did not make an immediate decision on Bieniemy's future. Once Quinn was brought in, it was decided that Bieniemy wouldn't return, and Kliff Kingsbury was hired in his place.

As mentioned, Bieniemy received permission from Washington before talking with the Chiefs, and it's been reported that some Kansas City players felt that the team as a whole missed his attention to detail during the regular season. The Chiefs' offense certainly took a dip in overall production under Matt Nagy.

Bieniemy is now free to seek a new job, but few coordinator jobs are still available. The Chiefs, though, could be interested in hiring the coach in some capacity, and having him speak to the offense before a big game could certainly be seen by some as a sign of interest.

