Highlights The Chiefs transformed into a defensive powerhouse in 2023, and are now considering drafting an offensive player in the first round for the first time since 2020.

Recent defensive success paired with Patrick Mahomes makes the Chiefs drafting offensive weapons a fear-inducing possibility.

The Tyreek Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins turned into All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie for the Chiefs.

On the way to creating one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history over the last six seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs did little to instill fear in opposing teams when it came to the defensive side of the ball.

All of that changed in 2023, when the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl and third in five seasons. Now, the defense is arguably the team's second-most important piece behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

No one was more surprised than Kansas City's general manager, Brett Veach, who never thought he'd oversee an elite defensive unit.

Veach recently told ESPN that the success of the team's defense, which was second in the NFL in yards allowed in 2023, could lead to the Chiefs drafting an offensive player in the first round for the first time since they selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

I don't think I ever envisioned having a top one or two defense. It feels good knowing that you didn't have a lot of room for error on that side and most of the guys that you brought in through the draft, even in late rounds, most of those guys have played and produced and you can see the results.

The Chiefs having a great defense is already a scary reality for opposing teams. Adding more weapons to an offense that already features one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time? True nightmare fuel.

Chiefs Set To Draft 1st-Round Offensive Player For First Time Since 2020

The strength of the Chiefs has flipped since departure of Tyreek Hill

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

When the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, they got a massive haul of draft picks in return: the Dolphins' 2022 first-round pick (No. 29 overall), second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Kansas City Chiefs Defense: Super Bowl Winning Seasons Stats 2019 2022 2023 Record 12-4 14-3 11-6 TDs Allowed 50 61 39 Scoring Def. Rank 7th 16th 2nd Total Def. Rank 17th 11th 2nd Sacks 45 55 57 1st Downs Allowed 350 408 350 3rd Down % Allowed 47.6 48.7 43.6

Veach turned part of that haul into a move up in the 2022 NFL Draft via a trade with the New England Patriots, where they selected cornerback Trent McDuffie at No. 15 overall. McDuffie has been a key part of the Chiefs defense over the last two seasons, winning two Super Bowls and earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2023 as a slot corner.

McDuffie was one of two first-round picks by the Chiefs in 2022 along with defensive end George Karlaftis, who had 16.5 sacks over his first two seasons, including a breakout 2023 campaign with 10.5 sacks. The Chiefs further solidified their defense this offseason by re-signing DT Chris Jones and edge Mike Danna to lucrative long-term extensions.

Deft moves like that have turned Kansas City's defense from one of the worst to one of the NFL's best. The Chiefs gave up just 21.8 points per game in 2023—way down from their 29.2 mark in 2022 and even further down from their 35.3 number in 2018, Mahomes' first year as a starter.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl in 2023 without having a member of the team eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark. Tight end Travis Kelce led the way with 984 receiving yards and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice was second, with 938.

Now, after two years of subpar performances from their WR room, Mahomes might be restocking his weapons cache via the 2024 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Chiefs predicted to select South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette with the No. 32 overall pick, while GIVEMESPORT's latest mock draft has them selecting Georgia's Ladd McConkey at the same spot.

The Chiefs already added wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown from the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, so taking another top flight wideout in the first round would make Kansas City's passing attack reminiscent of their glory days when Tyreek Hill was flashing peace signs at Arrowhead.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.