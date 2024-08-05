Highlights Harrison Butker has made headlines this offseason, but not for his skills on the field.

Although Butker has turned heads for the wrong reasons, he remains one of the best kickers in the NFL.

With that in mind, Butker is still worth his new contract that was just announced with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Harrison Butker entered the NFL in 2017, and since then he's established himself as one of the best kickers in the league. He was one of the rare kickers to actually be drafted, as he was taken in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he's been a consistent weapon for the Kansas City Chiefs ever since.

Looking at a team's roster as a whole, the kicker is often one of the most overlooked positions. These players don't get a lot of love, and unless they become one of the best in the league, many fans don't consider them to be important.

However, when your favorite team doesn't have a consistent kicker, it can really come back to bite them. Kansas City does have a one in Butker, and as a result, they agreed to terms with him on a four-year, $25.6 million contract extension on August 5, $17.8 million of which is guaranteed. Butker represented himself and negotiated the deal on his own behalf.

Butker Has Proven Himself as One of the Best Kickers

Statistically, Butker has shown that he's worth the large contract he just received

The deal was an all-around win for Butker, who shot to the top of the pile among kickers in every category with the new pact:

1st in total overall value ($25.6M) -- 2nd-Best: Younghoe Koo ($24.25M)

1st in average annual value (AAV) ($6.4M) -- 2nd-Best: Jake Elliott and Justin Tucker ($6M)

1st in total guaranteed cash ($17.75M) -- 2nd-Best: Tucker ($17.5M)

Since entering the NFL, Butker has been nothing if not consistent. He earned the Chiefs' trust in his rookie season, attempting a whopping 42 field goals—the most of any kicker that year—and made 38 of them. The following season, in 2018, Butker would go on to convert the most extra points in the league, with 65.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Harrison Butker has been dialed in from long range ever since he entered the league, but especially over the past five seasons. From 2019-2023, Butker's longest field goals of each season have been 56, 58, 56, 62, and 60 yards respectively.

In 2019, Butker led the NFL once again, this time in both field goals attempted and made, as he converted on 34 of his 38 attempts. He's continued his theme of consistency throughout his career, as he's made less than 88% of his field goal attempts just once in his career, in 2022.

Butker Regular Season Ranks Since 2017 Category Butker Rank Field Goals Attempted 221 T-4th Field Goals Made 197 3rd Field Goal Percentage 89.1 5th Extra Points Made 309 1st 50+ Yard Field Goals 29 T-4th Points 900 2nd

Butker really earned his extension in 2023, which was statistically the most accurate of his career. Last season, he made 33 of his 35 field goal attempts, good enough for the fourth-most accurate rate of any kicker. Butker also made all of his 38 extra point attempts, the second time he's accomplished that feat in his career.

Butker Postseason Ranks Since 2017 Category Butker Rank Field Goals Attempted 36 1st Field Goals Made 32 1st Field Goal Percentage 88.9 T-5th Extra Points Made 62 1st Points 158 1st

He's also been able to get it done when it matters the most, as Butker has an 88.9% rate in the playoffs, including six made field goals of more than 50 yards. To add to his consistency, Butker has converted 62 of his 65 extra point attempts in the playoffs.

Butker's Offseason Issues

Butker has made headlines for the wrong reasons this offseason

Earlier this offseason, Butker angered a lot of NFL fans with his comments during a commencement speech he gave at Benedictine college, a private Catholic school in Kansas.

During that speech, Butker insinuated that the women in the graduating class he was speaking to were likely more excited about getting married and having children than starting their careers. Butler also attacked pride month and abortion rights during his speech.

Afterward, Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes each attempted to downplay the controversy, claiming that while they don't agree with Butker's beliefs, they "respect everybody to have a voice."

