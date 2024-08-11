Highlights Brown suffered a shoulder injury, but was cleared to return to Kansas City after being discharged from the hospital.

Head coach Andy Reid mentions that Brown is expected to "miss some time."

Worthy, drafted this year, gets an opportunity in Brown's absence, having showcased chemistry with Mahomes in practice.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown was taken to the hospital following the Chiefs' preseason opener against Jacksonville after suffering a dislocation in the sternoclavicular shoulder joint.

The good news is, Brown was discharged Sunday morning and received clearance to fly back to Kansas City, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Head coach Andy Reid said the injury is similar to the one Tyreek Hill suffered in 2019, which caused the former Chiefs receiver to miss four games.

It's not clear how long Brown will be out, but Reid did mention he'll 'miss some time'.

Brown was one of the Chiefs' more significant offseason additions, but there's now a chance he can miss the start of the regular season.

Brown didn't light up the stat sheet in 2023, recording just 51 catches for 574 yards and four scores in Arizona, but he was expected to have a resurgence playing with Mahomes.

Now, Brown's injury lends an opportunity to another Chiefs newcomer, rookie speedster Xavier Worthy, for whom the Chiefs traded up to draft 28th overall in this year's draft.

Xavier Worthy Can Be Key To The Chiefs' Resurgence On Offense

The Chiefs hope Worthy can create separation and bring the deep ball back to their identity.

The Chiefs have expressed that they want to get back to an explosive offense in 2024. That sentiment has been shared by the coaches and the players.

When taking in the fact that Worthy ran the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Combine history (4.21), it's easy to see the upside, considering Tyreek Hill was the downfield threat for several years in KC.

So far in camp, Worthy and Mahomes seem to have found chemistry on the deep ball.

Worthy's first preseason game didn't amount to anything, as he was not targeted and recorded no catches. He played just five snaps in the team's 26-13 loss. Typically, the third preseason game is where starters get the most action, so Worthy will have a couple of weeks to continue building chemistry with Mahomes in practice, and hopefully get more looks in a game.

Last week, Mahomes praised Worthy's progress in training camp, and noted there's more to his game than just his speed.

Obviously, he's fast, but it's almost like he runs fast, and he can run with pace fast, and so he's able to track the ball really well, he runs a lot of great routes, and he's going to get as physical a camp as any here, so he's been doing a great job trying to fight off press as best as he can, getting through there and making plays happen, and he'll keep getting better and better.

The Chiefs' starters played roughly one quarter against the Jags, and Mahomes went 3-of-4 for 27 yards.

Will Worthy's Role Increase With Brown's Injury?

Worthy will need to get more snaps in the Chiefs' remaining preseason games.

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It's very easy to get caught up in the hype surrounding Worthy, considering his 40-yard dash time, but we have to remember that a fast 40-yard time doesn't necessarily equate to a high-volume role in the NFL.

Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times Among WRs in NFL History Player Time Year Draft Spot Xavier Worthy 4.21 2024 28th (KC) John Ross 4.22 2017 9th (CIN) Rondell Menendez 4.24 1999 247th (ATL) Jerome Mathis 4.26 2005 114th (HOU) Henry Ruggs III 4.27 2020 12th (LV) Marquise Goodwin 4.27 2013 78th (BUF) Jacoby Ford 4.28 2010 108th (OAK) J.J. Nelson 4.28 2015 159th (AZ) Tyquan Thornton 4.30 2022 50th (NE) Yamon Figurs 4.30 2007 74th (BAL) Darrius Heyward-Bey 4.30 2009 7th (OAK)

Worthy's role may still be significant, but perhaps the Chiefs will look at him as more of weapon coming off the bench in deep-passing situations.

He does seem to possess a more complete skillset than the other Combine superstars of years past, but expectations still have to be tempered a little.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Worthy averaged 13.5 yards per catch with the Texas Longhorns in 2023, playing 14 games.

The bottom line is, in the NFL, an injury to one player usually means an opportunity for another.

Injuries to veterans typically mean more opportunities for rookies, and while Brown will eventually make his way back into the lineup, Worthy can use the rest of camp to expand his role in the Chiefs' offense.

Source: ESPN

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise.