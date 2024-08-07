Highlights Isiah Pacheco is set to dominate Kansas City's backfield workload in 2024 which should lead to strong fantasy production.

Pacheco's performance trended positively in 2023, making him a reliable, high-value fantasy RB option.

Kansas City made some great additions to their passing game, which should help set up the rushing attack as a result.

This offseason, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have been hard at work revamping their wide receiver position and passing game.

Now, heading into the NFL fantasy football season, owners are looking to find the most talented pieces, and the best offenses around the league are generally the safest to pick from.

Many will look around at pieces such as newly acquired Marquise Brown or 2024 NFL Draft first-round pick Xavier Worthy at the wide receiver position, try to roll with the trusty veteran in tight end Travis Kelce, or even bring in the trusty Patrick Mahomes at the quarterback position.

However, of all the shiny new pieces and intriguing weapons out wide for Kansas City, the best value for your team this fantasy season is in the backfield.

Third-year back Isiah Pacheco is poised for a bell-cow workload and could be one of the top fantasy scorers in 2024.

Isiah Pacheco's Season Outlook for 2024

The physical running back could be in for a large workload.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Entering 2023, Pacheco had cemented himself as a key piece of the Kansas City offense, but was rotating with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon in the backfield. Over time, the second-year pro started to stake his claim on the Chiefs' rushing workload, even possessing a snap share over 70% in all four of their postseason contests.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his 14 games during the 2023 regular season, Pacheco played in 53.5% of snaps in his first seven games of the season, while he played in 67.0% of snaps in his final seven.

McKinnon is still floating around on the open market, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire is back on a one-year, $1.7 million contract only after failing to generate buzz as a free agent. While the 2020 first-round draft pick could help provide depth, it's clear that Pacheco is the guy for this 2024 offense.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Room Running Backs 2023Stats Isiah Pacheco 205 Rush, 935 Yards, 7 TDs | 44 Rec, 244 Yards, 2 TDs Deneric Prince N / A Clyde Edwards-Helaire 70 Rush, 223 Yards, 1 TD | 17 Rec, 188 Yards, 1 TD Keaontay Ingram 35 Rush, 74 yards, 0 TD | 4 Rec, 26 Yards, 0 TD Emani Bailey N / A - 2024 UDFA Rookie Carson Steele N / A - 2024 UDFA Rookie Louis Rees-Zammit N / A - 2024 Rookie

It's worth mentioning that Kadarius Toney, a former first-round wideout who the Chiefs traded for in 2022, has also worked in the running back room. He has struggled to find a consistent role as a receiver, so now the 25-year-old is working to contribute in various ways and potentially find a Cordarrelle Patterson-esque career arc.

Still, Pacheco has proven capable of producing now in all facets of the position, so all the rotational work is likely to help keep him fresh through the season, rather than finding ways to get him off of the field routinely.

Thanks to the slew of offensive additions this offseason, and the already-established offensive line, there should be plenty of big play opportunities for the former Rutgers star as he goes against light boxes.

Even if there is uncertainty about the immediate production of Brown or Worthy, the dependability of having Mahomes under center is bound to keep the offense effective, the best sign for a steady rushing attack.

Evaluation of Isiah Pacheco's ADP

Standard - 26 | Half-PPR - 25 | PPR - 20

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

When the team needs it most, expect the third-year back to be out on the field, and used plenty on the ground or through the air. From a fantasy football perspective, it should result in dependable play week in and week out.

The 25-year-old has been working his way up the draft boards lately, and is starting to be a hot commodity in fantasy circles. While the value isn't as enticing as it may have been earlier in the offseason, the focus in your strategy for building a lineup is to acquire good players, and Pacheco is that.

After the team's bye week, the running back's lowest positional rank for points per game was sixth in half-PPR.

Comparing Pacheco to other options on the board

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Other backs on the board with a similar range of ADP include options such as Travis Etienne Jr., De'Von Achane, Josh Jacobs, and Joe Mixon. Three of the ball carriers in this tier could carve out a similar workload in their team's respective backfield.

Additionally, Pacheco has proven to be more effective with his carries and hasn't been trending upward in production while the latter two have regressed. On top of that, they'll be a part of new teams this season, which is generally a red flag for rushing production.

Achane is a viable option for those hoping to swing for the fences, but a large part of the upside can be overestimated.

Considering the talent surrounding the Chiefs' offense, Pacheco should be working against lighter boxes while operating behind a much better offensive line than the Miami Dolphins offer. Not to mention that the Miami backfield also has Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright, who could make his week-to-week consistency uncertain.

So, while the stresses of draft day can make it easy to overthink each player and pick you make for your fantasy teams this season, it's important to enter the day prepared.

When considering the second and third-round options on the board or any Kansas City Chiefs' players, the best value you need to prioritize is the electric #10 occupying the backfield.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.