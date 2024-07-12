Highlights Kelce's role in the Chiefs' passing game could be reduced with the addition of rookie Wiley.

For the past few seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs' passing attack has relied heavily on Travis Kelce to produce over the middle and generate production as a dependable target. In 2023, Patrick Mahomes counted on the 11th-year tight end amid shaky receiver play, but there were clear signs that the nine-time Pro Bowler was starting to lose a step.

With the revamping of the receiver room, the team will be able to lighten the load on Kelce, but they also added some help at the position itself when they selected TCU's Jared Wiley with the 131st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

When discussing the rookie, Chiefs beat writer Matt Derrick said to expect the fourth-rounder to find opportunities to produce this season:

Jared Wiley is the guy to watch, absolutely. For the short term and long term... (This is) arguably the first young tight end the Chiefs have had in the Travis Kelce era that can compliment him to get him off the field. We remember Travis Kelce at his prime playing like 95% of the snaps. At 34, going into age 35 season, he needs a lighter workload... (Wiley)'s going to get a lot of opportunities in this offense because he's going to force his way onto the field.

Kelce will want to be on the field as much as he can, but in pursuit of a three-peat of Super Bowl victories, the team is better off preserving him until the postseason. If they can manage to do that by getting production out of Wiley, it will be beneficial for this franchise in the short and long-term.

Making the Most of Travis Kelce

The tight end is better off evolving into a late-season specialist

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Statistically speaking, Kelce regressed across the board in 2023 compared to his usual production. The tight end did battle some injuries to start the year, and was always bound to regress with age, but the Chiefs know they can't sit on their hands and ignore the chance that their star pass catcher doesn't take a major step back in the next year or two.

Most Single-Postseason Receiving Yards (TEs) Player Yards Year Travis Kelce, K.C. 360 2020 Travis Kelce, K.C. 355 2023 Dallas Clark, IND 317 2006 Travis Kelce, K.C. 299 2021 Vernon Davis, S.F. 292 2011

Despite his regression, the 2023 campaign was still strong for the four-time All-Pro, as he totaled the second-most receiving yards among all TEs, trailing only George Kittle. And any concerns that Kelce had taken a permanent step back were put to rest when the veteran put together a stellar postseason run, recording 355 yards over four contests.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Travis Kelce's 355 receiving yards in the 2023 playoffs are the second-most all-time for tight end in a single postseason. The only TE to put up a more potent postseason performance? Kelce himself, who posted 360 yards during the team's 2020 run.

With sights set on Super Bowl 59, Andy Reid and the offense will look to build on what was a shaky air attack in 2023. While there may be more rough patches early on in the season, the flashy additions of Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy at wide receiver means the team will be able to create more splash plays, requiring Kelce to shoulder a smaller load.

What Jared Wiley Brings to the Table

Size and athleticism are perfect for the Kansas City scheme

CREDIT: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Wiley was one of the more impressive pass-catching tight ends in his draft class, but concerns over his blocking held him back in the eyes of many evaluators. Luckily for him, Kansas City likes to rely on the position in more H-Back or slot looks, and that should allow the former Horned Frog to play where he is most comfortable.

With a 6'6", 249-pound frame, Wiley offers a tremendous catch radius and natural hands to pluck the ball out of the air. He is very poised in traffic, and does an excellent job of adjusting to the throw in order to make the grab. No one could blame you for seeing a little bit (or a lot) of Kelce in Wiley after taking a look at their measurables:

Wiley vs. Kelce Measurables Category Wiley Kelce Height 6'6" 6'5" Weight 249 255 Arm Length 33.3 33.8 Hand Size 9.5 9.6 40-Yard Dash 4.62 4.61 10-Yard Split 1.62 1.61 3-Cone 7.19 7.09 Vertical 37" 35" Broad Jump 9'10" 10'4"

As an athlete, Wiley has some excellent stride speed that allows him to get downfield and naturally work the seam. With Brown and Worthy working as deep threats down the field, it will be difficult for defenses to cover the space between all three without completely giving up the underneath.

Whether the rookie tight end just takes a few reps from Kelce, or finds a way to be a consistent contributor in the offense, his presence will be beneficial to a team that is already looking like they could accomplish three Super Bowl victories in a row.

If they enter the playoffs with a fresh Travis Kelce, the Chiefs are the clear favorite to bring home the Lombardi.

Source: Beyond the Beat

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.