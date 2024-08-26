This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Key Takeaways The Chiefs signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to a veteran minimum one-year deal, with the Patriots still owing him $7 million.

Smith-Schuster's return adds stability to K.C.'s receiver corps amid uncertainty.

At full strength, this looks like the most talented WR group Patrick Mahomes has ever had to throw to in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't taking any chances.

With uncertainty surrounding two of their top three receivers, the Chiefs went out and signed the leading receiver from their 2022 Super Bowl campaign, veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster , who returned to K.C. on a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum, per Ari Meirov.

They were able to sign him for so cheap because the team that cut him, the New England Patriots , still owes him about $7 million in guaranteed money. Smith-Schuster's release was part of a larger strategy of getting younger in Foxborough as that franchise enters into a major rebuild.

Smith-Schuster previously played for the Chiefs in 2022, and after his departure in 2023, Kansas City dealt with some real issues at the wide receiver position—and they weren't going to make the same mistake twice.

What Smith-Schuster Signing Means For the Chiefs

This is now the best group of WRs Patrick Mahomes has ever had in the NFL

Smith-Schuster was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers , and by his second year in 2018, he'd finished seventh in receptions (111) and fifth in receiving yards (1,426), earning a Pro Bowl nod in the process.

Unfortunately, the departure of Antonio Brown and a string of injuries meant that Juju would never reach those heights in the Steel City again, and after missing 12 games in 2021, he was allowed to depart. He bounced back nicely in 2022 as Patrick Mahomes ' WR1, even picking up the pass interference call that clinched the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl 57.

However, the Chiefs let him walk in 2023, and he signed on with the Patriots. Despite appearing in 11 games, Smith-Schuster managed just 29 receptions for 260 yards, finishing as the fourth-leading WR on a team whose WR1 had just 561 yards, the lowest WR1 total in the entire NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Among seasons in which he's made 10+ appearances, 2023 was a low point for Juju Smith-Schuster in many respects. He finished with career-worsts in receptions (29), yards (260), TDs (1), success rate (42.6), and 1st downs (13).

While Smith-Schuster was in the doldrums of New England last year, the Chiefs were dealing with their own struggles at the wide receiver position. Apart from rookie Rashee Rice , they did not have another wideout top 30 receptions, 500 yards, or three TDs. As a unit, they also led the league in drops, with 44.

Even though they won the Super Bowl with that band of misfits at WR, the Chiefs weren't going to tempt fate again in 2024. They signed Marquise Brown , a veteran with a successful track record as a WR1, early in free agency, and spent their top draft choice on the fastest man in NFL combine history in Texas wideout Xavier Worthy.

A trio of Brown, Worthy, and Rice would have meant the Chiefs were all set at receiver, but issues have piled up for Kansas City players off the field during this spring and summer of 2024, and wideout was no exception.

In March, Rice was involved in a street race that turned into a serious six-vehicle crash, after which the wideout fled the scene. He is now facing eight charges stemming from the incident. On top of that, Brown suffered a rare shoulder injury during preseason, and is expected to miss at least the first month of the season.

With Brown out, Worthy and Rice could still have held it down if the latter avoided suspension; the league has been quiet on the matter for several months.

However, this signing of Smith-Schuster points to the possibility that the team has been informed or has heard rumblings that Rice will be hit with a suspension at some point this season, which would have left Worthy all by his lonesome. Now, he will definitely have at least one Pro Bowl-caliber wideout next to him, no matter what.

Chiefs Updated WR Depth Chart Position Starter Backup 3rd String WR1 Rashee Rice Juju Smith-Schuster Kadarius Toney WR2 Marquise Brown Justin Watson Justyn Ross WR3 Xavier Worthy (R) Skyy Moore Mecole Hardman

All of a sudden, this wide receiver room—which includes speedsters like Brown and Worthy and solid possession receivers that can work the middle of the field like Rice and Smith-Schuster—becomes one of the best groups in the league when they're all healthy and available.

When he came in 2022, Smith-Schuster was the top dog in K.C.'s receiver room. Now, when the room is at full strength, he might be playing fourth or even fifth fiddle.

Even when Tyreek Hill was in town, they never had another receiver top 700 yards; this 2024 group has four guys who could legitimately eclipse that total. Together with a still-elite 35-year-old Travis Kelce , this may now be the most talented group of pass-catchers Mahomes has ever had at his disposal in the NFL, which is an extremely frightening thought.

