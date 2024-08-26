This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Key Takeaways The Chiefs signed JuJu Smith-Schuster for veteran minimum deal due to Patriots still owing him $7 million.

Smith-Schuster's return adds stability to K.C.'s receiver corps amid uncertainty.

Rookie Xavier Worthy and new signee Smith-Schuster will be expected to step up with Hollywood Brown out.

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't taking any chances.

With uncertainty surrounding two of their top three receivers, the Chiefs went out and signed their leading receiver from their 2022 Super Bowl campaign, veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster , who returned to K.C. on a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum, per Ari Meirov.

They were able to sign him for so cheap because the team that cut him, the New England Patriots , still owes him about $7 million in guaranteed money.

Source: Ari Meirov

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.