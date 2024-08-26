Key Takeaways
The Kansas City Chiefs aren't taking any chances.
With uncertainty surrounding two of their top three receivers, the Chiefs went out and signed their leading receiver from their 2022 Super Bowl campaign, veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster , who returned to K.C. on a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum, per Ari Meirov.
They were able to sign him for so cheap because the team that cut him, the New England Patriots , still owes him about $7 million in guaranteed money.
