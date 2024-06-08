Highlights The Chiefs are considering safety Justin Reid for kickoff duty, a rare but strategic change for the 2024 season.

Changes to NFL kickoff rules align with the XFL model to prioritize player safety while adding unique special teams strategies.

Reid excitedly embraces his potential responsibility on kickoffs, hoping to turn it into a powerful weapon for the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are seeking to accomplish something that's never been done before in the NFL by going for a third-straight Super Bowl win in 2024. Whether it be by attacking free agency, drafting well, or getting creative in the playbook, part of maintaining success is adapting and evolving to the game around you.

The Chiefs have done a fantastic job of this throughout their "dynasty" years thus far, and it doesn't appear they plan to stop getting creative any time soon. With the NFL's new kickoff rule in place for the 2024 season, Kansas City is considering doing the unthinkable by removing Harrison Butker from kickoffs and instead having safety Justin Reid take the kicks.

This might be uncharted territory for any NFL organization, but Reid has a level of comfort behind the tee already. In 2022, Reid's first season with the Chiefs, Butker went down with an injury and the safety stepped in to convert one of his two extra point attempts while averaging 63.6 yards per kickoff with five touchbacks out of seven attempts.

Reid was recently asked about his feelings behind this potential creative transition to special teams, and he couldn't be more excited:

Every year I try to kick. I just like to do it for fun. So I petitioned coach Toub the last two years to let me get some in the preseason, and of course the first year, the Arizona game, so it's just a natural fit. He knew I'd be excited about it, and we think we can turn it into a weapon this year.

There Is a Legitimate Strategy Behind Having Reid on Kickoff Duty

With the new rules in place, having an extra tackler on the field can't hurt

In order to have a more clear understanding of how kickoffs will look in 2024, here is a break-down of what to expect:

Kickers will still kick from their own 35-yard line.

Other members of the kicking team will be lined up on the opposing 40-yard line.

The return team will have at least nine blockers lined up in the "set up zone" between the 30- and 35-yard line At least seven of these players will be touching the 35-yard line Up to two returners are allowed inside the 20

Only the kicker and returner are allowed to move before the ball either hits the ground or is touched by the returner inside the 20-yard line

These changes are modeled after the XFL's kickoff model with the hopes of reducing injuries and prioritizing player safety.

Justin Tucker and the Baltimore Ravens' coaching staff have been analyzing XFL kickoffs to determine how the kicker is involved in the downfield play, and Tucker estimates the kicker is involved in the tackle roughly 25% of the time.

Considering only 22% of kickoffs were returned in 2023, a record low for the NFL, having an 11th bigger, more athletic player out on the field that can make tackles hasn't been much of a concern. Now, it could make all the difference.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The kickoff rules implemented in 2023 may have worked a little bit too well: 2023 saw 2,698 kickoffs, and 1,970 of those resulted in touchbacks, which computes to a whopping 73 touchback percentage, including an NFL-record 77.6 in Week 1 alone.

Reid recognizes the responsibility he would have of delivering quality kickoffs while also taking on the role of a heat-seeking missile, as he has some extra yardage to pick up speed compared to his teammates on the kickoff unit:

As long as the ball is in play and we have an extra guy running down there like a heat-seeking missile, good things are going to happen.

While it's not entirely clear whether it will be Butker or Reid setting up the tee throughout the regular season, fans should expect to see the Chiefs' safety taking kickoff reps throughout the preseason as Kansas City attempts to navigate the new rules before the games actually mean something.

Source: Bobby Kownack

