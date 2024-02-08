Highlights Kadarius Toney's heroics were instrumental in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 57 victory a season ago.

Toney's rough regular season during the 2023 campaign led to him being phased out of the Kansas City offense.

With creativity and trust, Toney could make an impact on Sunday in Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers.

In the words of the late Kobe Bryant, "Friends can come and go, but banners hang forever." This quote may feel hyperbolic and overdramatic, but it has some merit.

Super Bowl success immortalizes players and teams. Think of David Tyree's helmet catch or Malcolm Butler's goal-line interception. These plays single-handedly changed the narratives of these players' careers. As time goes on, the player and the moment become inseparable, deeply intertwined with one another.

One year ago, Kadarius Toney made his mark in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 57 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite his turbulent 2023 season, Toney has the chance to right his wrongs and complete the ultimate redemption arc with more heroics in Super Bowl 58.

Related The 5 NFL quarterbacks with the most passing yards in a Super Bowl Only five quarterbacks have thrown for 370 yards or more in a Super Bowl.

Kadarius Toney was an unlikely hero for the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

Toney was imperative to the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory a year ago

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

No matter what happens from here on out, Kansas City's decision to acquire Toney from the New York Giants last season will be viewed as a good one. Without him, the Chiefs may have walked out of State Farm Stadium without the Lombardi Trophy.

Toney only touched the ball a few times, but with those two touches, he arguably did more for the team than any player on Kansas City's offense not named Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce. He caught a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and soon after returned a punt for 65 yards, which set up the Chiefs' final touchdown of the game.

In such a tightly contested game, Toney's impact can't be overstated. It wasn't just the plays themselves but their timeliness that made him invaluable to the Chiefs' winning efforts. When the lights were at their brightest, Toney was at his best, and that won't be forgotten any time soon.

Toney has had a challenging 2023 season

Toney's 2023 season has made him fall out of favor with the team

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Toney's label of wide receiver is a bit of a misnomer. Sure, that is technically his listed position, but Toney's skillset aligns better with what is colloquially referred to as a gadget player. He's rich in athletic traits but low in skill and feel for the position. The more Toney is used as a traditional wide receiver, the worse he gets.

Once his role shifts from end-arounds and punt returns to backside digs and downfield ball tracking, he becomes a liability. A season ago, the Chiefs had enough offense firepower to utilize Toney sparingly. Early in 2023, however, the Chiefs lacked the depth to only use him as an auxiliary piece.

The problem with this approach was Toney works best in small doses. He doesn't have the coveted skills that allow him to come down with 10 catches a game. In a refined role, Toney struggled mightily, with egregious drops and mental lapses showing up on a weekly basis.

As a result, Toney was phased out of the offense and has been inactive this postseason. Though the Chiefs cited injuries as the reason for his absence, Toney's social media activity has raised suspicion about that claim. As of this writing, his status for Sunday's contest is unknown.

What many thought could be a breakout season for Toney has seen him become a scapegoat, a pariah of sorts. His 2023 play raises questions about not only his future with the Chiefs but also the league as a whole.

A unique archetype

The skill set that made Toney a first-round pick remains

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The key to tapping into Toney's potential is understanding his limitations. His unconventional player profile can be either a bug or a feature, depending on how he's deployed. On one hand, he can't do what most teams want their wide receivers to do. But on the other, he can do things that few others in the league can.

With the ball in his hands, Toney is one of the hardest players to bring down. He's dynamic and has displayed exceptional change of direction and foot speed. Toney is electric, oozing with big-play potential in the open field.

Per PFF, he ranked in the top 20 this year in missed tackles forced with 12 despite only having 27 receptions. For reference, Deebo Samuel, who leads the league in that category, has 25 on 60 catches.

Missed Tackles Forced by WR With Less Than 30 Catches Wide Receiver Missed Tackles Forced Kadarius Toney 12 KhaDarel Hodge 7 Greg Dortch 7 Lynn Bowden 6 Xavier Gipson 6

But as previously stated, getting him the ball in space has proven to be a challenge. If he doesn't possess the necessary traits to be a typical wide receiver, it makes little sense to use him as such.

The emergence of Rashee Rice has alleviated some of the pressure on the rest of the receivers to pick up the slack. Andy Reid always has a trick or two up his sleeve, and there isn't a better player to involve in the trickeration than Toney.

Even with all of his flaws, Toney is the same player who helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl a year ago. He can be a hero once again, but getting him involved will require creativity and trust from Kansas City's coaching staff.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.