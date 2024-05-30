Highlights New XFL-style kickoff rules in the NFL are changing the way teams look at Special teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to experiment with beching their kicker during kickoffs, in order to have better tacklers on the field.

Soon, a Kicker-Gunner hybrid position could emerge as teams adapt to new kickoff rules.

Earlier this offseason, the NFL agreed to a new set of XFL-style kickoff rules that the league hopes will encourage returners to return kicks at an exponentially increased rate after an NFL-record low 21.7 percent of kickoffs were returned in 2023.

Essentially, nine or 10 players from the receiving team will be arrayed between their own 30- and 35-yard lines with either one or two returners behind them in the "landing zone". The kicker will still boot it from his own 35, but the rest of the kicking team will line up at the 40-yard line, 10 or so yards away from the receiving team.

The fair catch has also been outlawed for kickoffs, which means that unless a kick goes through the end zone, it must be returned. If the kick does go through the end zone for a touch back, the receiving team will get it at the 30, five yards closer than previously, which will entice kickers to keep the ball in play and engender more returns.

In response, plenty of teams have made kickoff-focused moves this offseason, like when the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Cordarrelle Patterson.

Now, the Kansas City Chiefs may be jumping the line on a new trend. According to Special teams coordinator Dave Toub, the Chiefs are considering sitting their placekicker during kickoffs.

Toub mentions that safety Justin Reid could be an option to serve as the placekicker if the Chiefs want an extra tackler on the field during kickoffs. Reid went 1/2 on extra point attempts while filling in for Harrison Butker in Week 1 of the 2022 season, and also kicked a number of touchbacks. Notably, Reid also got the tackle on one of the kickoffs that was returned.

Is A New Position On The Horizon?

A Kicker-Gunner hybrid could soon appear on NFL depth charts

In his press conference, Toub remarked that hang time "no longer matters", and that kickoffs are now all about accuracy and ball placement. It's difficult to imagine an offensive or defensive player that is skilled enough to effectively create "coffin corners" on every kickoff, but perhaps teams will have to weight a trade-off of kick accuracy versus an extra tackler on the field.

Of course, keeping kickers healthy is also paramount, which is part of Toub's thinking as well. Missing a tackle in the open field is one thing, but a team losing its kicker to injury on kickoffs is outright devastating. A position player is certainly better suited for the new aggressive role place kickers will have to adopt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NFL's kickoff format for 2023 reduced the rate of kickoff-related concussions by over 50 percent from 20 to 8 percent. Unfortunately, that was largely because the league also saw a record-high 78.3 percent of kickoffs resulting in touchbacks.

As such, it's possible, if not likely, that a new position could be created on NFL rosters in the near-future. No other league is as innovative with its positions as the NFL is (though, the NBA's small-ball revolution makes it a close second), and it isn't too hard to imagine teams scouting adept tacklers that also happen to have powerful and accurate legs.

The modern prototype for such a position may be the Houston Texans' Dare Ogunbowale. The running back became the first non-kicker since Wes Welker in 2004 to attempt and make a field goal in a regular season game, putting the Texans ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game they would ultimately win by two.

Ogunbowale is a jack-of-all-trades player, as he also returns kicks (412 career kick return yards) and occasionally plays the "gunner" role on Special teams (42 career tackles). Before last year, the Wisconsin alum had also posted three consecutive seasons of 30+ rushes and 100+ rushing yards, on top of 80 career receptions for 576 receiving yards.

That's the kind of profile teams may seek out if the Chiefs' experiment with Reid (or someone else) works: a player who nominally plays an already defined position, but can provide extraneous value with their leg. That way, this new place kicker won't take up an extra spot on the roster, as they'll play multiple positions on the team.

Of course, at this point, all of this is just hypothetical pondering. Teams may find the risk-reward behind the Chiefs' tactic too great to stomach, and they'll live with one less tackler on the field in order to get better accuracy from their actual kicker.

Regardless, the new kickoff rules will continue to inspire creative solutions from NFL coaches. In the next ten years, Special teams could look like an entirely different sport than it does now.

