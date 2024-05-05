Highlights The Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy, a speedster, to elevate their offense for a chance at creating a dynasty.

Worthy's speed is expected to mirror Tyreek Hill's impact, contributing to a high-octane Chiefs offense.

Kansas City must transition from reliance on an aging Travis Kelce to new talents like Worthy for an offensive resurgence.

Even after consecutive Super Bowl wins, the Kansas City Chiefs were not perfect. Many would say there were better iterations of the team with Tyreek Hill around. Well, according to NFL executives, it appears Xavier Worthy may restore that dominance.

The Chiefs traded up to draft Xavier Worthy 28th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He turned heads by running a record-breaking 4.21 40-yard dash. Blistering speed like that is tough to contain. As the anonymous NFL executive put things:

They won the Super Bowl, but they should be blowing dudes out like they used to. Xavier Worthy will make it easier to do that with the tight end (Travis Kelce) getting older.

With the recent Kadarius Toney news, Worthy will certainly get plenty of opportunities to thrive with the Chiefs. Kansas City hopes that he will be the key to a dynasty that the NFL has never seen.

The Kansas City Chiefs Won it All Despite Their Worst Year in the Mahomes Era

Xavier Worthy highlights Kansas City's pair of WR upgrades

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in this era of Chiefs history, the defense carried the team through the regular season. Many NFL fans mocked the Chiefs' receivers all season for their ineptitude.

The defending champs responded by signing Marquise Brown in free agency and drafting Texas product Worthy, who has caught the rest of the league's attention already. The Chiefs had a clear vision and need for this season (via The Athletic:).

Kansas City is going to light people up with that kid. He’s a little, fast guy, and you think he’s a track guy, but he’s tough, finishes runs, fast, disciplined. He has a nice all-around game.

Calling an offense that was 15th in scoring a disappointment may seem harsh, but that's how high the bar is for this team. Kansas City features a future Hall of Fame quarterback, tight end, and offensive-minded head coach. Anything short of top-five numbers is underwhelming.

Chiefs Offensive Ranks Since Patrick Mahomes Became the Starting QB Year Scoring Rank Ttotal Yards Rank Passing Yards Rank 2018 1 1 3 2019 5 6 5 2020 6 1 1 2021 4 3 4 2022 1 1 1 2023 15 9 6

Along with their first finish outside the top 10 for scoring, 2023 marked the first time that the Chiefs weren't a top-five team in passing yards. The 2023 season was Mahomes' lowest in passing yards per game. With Travis Kelce getting older and the uber-fast Hill still gone, it was clearly time to add more weapons to the Chiefs' locker room.

Worthy, who is faster based on combine results, fits the bill perfectly. Other teams have taken notice of a championship-winning organization making championship-caliber moves.

They kind of know how to build a team there. Andy is like, ‘Yeah, that was a pain in the a** without Tyreek Hill, so let’s go get a guy who is faster than Tyreek, see if we can take the top off.’ And ‘Spags’ is like, ‘What about corner?’ And Andy is like, ‘Yeah, figure it out, blitz more.’ That is what it seems like.

2024 could mark the return of an unstoppable offense for the Chiefs. If their defense plays as it did last year, by allowing the second-fewest points per game, it's difficult to envision any teams beating them. It's very early, but will the first three-peat of the Super Bowl era occur in February 2025? The fact that it isn't a laughable question is enough proof that Kansas City is still scary.

Source: The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.