Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed made the biggest play of the AFC Championship, forcing Baltimore Ravens rookie wideout Zay Flowers to fumble as he stretched for the goal line during the first play of the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' eventual 17-10 AFC Championship win.

A few plays before, Flowers had taunted Snead after catching a deep 54-yard pass, receiving a 15-yard penalty in the process. While Sneed claimed during his postgame interview that he had been unaware of Flowers' taunt, a teammate of his was telling a different story.

After the game, fellow Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, who recovered the aforementioned fumble, told the Kansas City Star's Blair Kerkhoff that Sneed told him that he was going to get some revenge on the Baltimore receiver:

That was a helluva play by L.J. I know he was upset a couple of plays earlier giving up the long ball. He said, ‘I’m going to get you back.’ And he did. And we on the ball so fast.

The Kansas City defensive backfield, McDuffie and Sneed included, had a terrific game against a tremendous Baltimore offense. They will have to keep it going against the high-flying San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Sneed's veteran poise shone through

Chiefs corner has started more playoff games than all but 2 other active DBs

Flowers, who starred as a rookie this season with 77 grabs (third among rookie WRs), 858 yards (fourth), and five touchdowns (sixth), had some tremendous moments during Sunday's game, as he finished with five receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

However, he also lost his cool, picking up a taunting penalty after a big 54-yard completion and then coughing up the ball on the most crucial play of the contest, once again proving that there is no substitute for experience.

While Flowers let his emotions get the better of him during yesterday's game, the veteran Sneed played things cool. This was his 12th career start in a playoff game, which is tied for third-most among active defensive backs.

When the opportunity to make a big play came, the cornerback—who is in the midst of a career year despite his Pro Bowl snub—was ready for it.

The Chiefs' defense was able to continually stymie star QB Lamar Jackson throughout the game. The presumptive NFL MVP only completed 54% of his passes for 272 yards. Jackson also threw a crucial late-game interception in the end zone into triple coverage that was nabbed by Deon Bush.

This was a breakout year for Sneed. The Louisiana Tech product allowed receptions just 52 percent of the time he was targeted, the sixth-best mark for a CB this season, and his 62.5 passer rating when targeted was also the fifth-best, according to PFF.

The breakout came at a good time too, as Sneed will be a free agent following the Super Bowl and is likely in for a big payday.

