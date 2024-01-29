Highlights Key defensive end Charles Omenihu tore his ACL, impacting the Chiefs' defense for the Super Bowl.

Kansas City is going to be missing one of its pass rush's big guns for Super Bowl 58.

Kansas City Chiefs key defensive end Charles Omenihu tore his ACL during their 17-10 AFC Championship Game win against the Baltimore Ravens. His presence greatly lifted the team’s defense after returning from a six-game suspension to start the season.

When asked about his availability for the Super Bowl during the post-game festivities on the field, Omenihu responded (via Aaron Ladd):

Do I look like somebody who's not going to play in the Super Bowl?

While the big defensive end's determination and positive outlook were admirable, it looks like he won't be able to live up to that wishful thinking.

Over 11 regular season games, he recorded seven sacks and two forced fumbles, and he kept it going in the postseason with a pivotal strip sack against Lamar Jackson that helped send K.C. to the Super Bowl.

Here’s everything you need to know about the loss of Omenihu before the biggest game on the North American sports calendar.

How Omenihu’s absence will affect the Chiefs

Kansas City had 2nd-best pass rush in NFL this year

While he finished third in sacks for the Chiefs this season, Omenihu was by far the team's best pass rusher over the season's final month and a half. Omenihu's 5.5 sacks over the final six weeks of the regular season slotted him into a tie for fifth place in the NFL over that span. On top of that, only cornerback Trent McDuffie forced more fumbles for the Chiefs than Omenihu.

Through the first six games of the season, Kansas City notched the 22nd-best sack percentage in the league (6.5%). By the end of the season, that number had skyrocketed to first (8.5%) thanks in large part to Omenihu’s presence. They also came second in pressure rate (27.8%) and third in hurry rate (10.1%) while finishing second in the league with 57 sacks.

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Pass Rush Category Rank Chiefs Sack percentage 1st 8.6% Pressure rate 2nd 27.8% Hurry rate 3rd 9.8%

Alongside George Karlaftis, Chris Jones, Drue Tranquill, and Michael Danna, Omenihu helped deliver 39 of the team’s 57 total sacks. The next highest player is safety Justin Reid, with just three.

Omenihu's absence will be sorely felt against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, in the Super Bowl. Green Bay Packers DT Devonta Wyatt recently spoke to 49ers QB Brock Purdy's struggles when facing pressure in the pocket:

When D-linemen just get pressure into him, he’s always throwing off or it’s behind them or it’s overthrown or short. When you get pressure on him, it’s a guarantee we’ll get a turnover.

Judging by how poorly Purdy played against the Packers in the Divisional round, Wyatt may be on to something.

However, according to the stats, the pressure that bothers the San Francisco 49ers QB the most comes from the front four. When teams blitz, Purdy’s great at getting it to his all-star cast of skill players for huge gains. According to Warren Sharp, Purdy ranks first in EPA/attempt (+0.35), first in success rate (54%), and first in yards per attempt (10.0).

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves to bring extra rushers (seventh-highest blitz rate at 32.9), which he might need to do a lot more of without Omenihu wreaking havoc—even if that would seem to play right into Purdy's hands.

The constant blitzing and fake blitzing worked wonders against the presumptive NFL MVP, so why not against last year's Mr. Irrelevant?

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.