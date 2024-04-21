Sometimes, it's better to be lucky than good. That's the sentiment Kansas City Chiefs' general manager Brett Veach expressed on Friday when discussing his squad's addition of former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

The Chiefs clawed their way to a second consecutive Super Bowl victory in 2023 despite fielding what was, in terms of drops, an NFL-worst receiving corps. Kansas City's reliance on an unexpectedly dominant defense proved to be enough to get the job done last year, but with the chance at an unprecedented third straight Lombardi Trophy on the line this season, they don't want to hinder themselves in any fashion.

Before Brown was brought in, Patrick Mahomes' receiver room looked uninspiring. Skyy Moore and Kardarius Toney have been disappointments; Justin Watson is slightly below average at best. Rashee Rice's availability is uncertain due to off-field matters, which would have left a 34-year-old game show host as Mahomes' only reliable weapon had the team not landed Brown.

It's for this reason Veach considers himself and the Chiefs to be a fortunate bunch.

I think we were lucky that Hollywood's situation played out the way it did... he's going to be a great one-year addition for us and he's going to set himself up nicely moving forward... we're excited.

Brown, GIVEMESPORT's second-best free agent wide receiver, signed a one-year, $7 million deal with Kansas City containing a combined $4 million of production and playtime incentives as a free agent in mid-March.

Related Jaguars' GM Optimistic on Lawrence Extension Talks, But 'Can't Force This Stuff' Trent Baalke's measured stance should give fans confidence Trevor Lawrence will be a Jag long-term, even if a new deal doesn't come right away.

Brown Wants To Hit the Market Again on a High Note in 2025

Injuries and scheme have limited him in the past

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round pick in 2019, Brown started his career by posting a four-catch, 147-yard, two-touchdown performance in his NFL debut with the Ravens. He has topped 90 yards in just eight of 71 regular season appearances since then.

His own injury woes have no doubt been a factor, but they're not entirely to blame. During his Ravens tenure, he languished in a run-heavy scheme. In Arizona, after playing the first six games of the 2022 campaign with college teammate Kyler Murray, Brown suited up alongside the 2019 No. 1 pick seven times. In three of those instances, either he or Murray left the game due to injury.

Perceived to be only a deep threat by most fans, Brown is actually capable of running a variety of routes and is particularly efficient on in-breaking routes against zone coverage. He shapes up as the perfect player to fill the void Tyreek Hill's trade created within Andy Reid's offense, giving the innovative play-caller a tantalizing and reliable weapon when healthy,

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Since dropping five passes from Weeks 3-9 of 2021, Marquise Brown has dropped only 10 passes on 272 targets, a rate of 3.7%. As a team, the Chiefs' 2023 drop rate was 6.9%, the worst in the league.

Brown was already going to be playing with a chip on his shoulder next season, but the action elsewhere in the wide receiver market likely added fuel to his fire. Gabe Davis, Darnell Mooney, and Curtis Samuel all received three-year contracts worth more annually than Brown's one-year deal despite having lesser or comparable 17-game averages since Brown entered the league.

What Brown Can Do For You - 17 Game Averages Category Davis (2020-23) Mooney (2020-23) Samuel (2019-23) Brown (2019-23) Starts 12 14 11 16 Targets 79 102 97 133 Receptions 43 60 65 78 Yards 725 735 683 897 Touchdowns 7 3 4 6 Yards Per Reception 16.7 12.2 10.5 11.5 Contract Length 3 Years 3 Years 3 Years 1 Year Annual Value $13,000,000 $13,000,000 $8,000,000 $7,000,000

The area affecting Brown's deal, games played per season, isn't the worst among the group either. His 14.5 average is lower than Davis (16) and Mooney (15), but better than Samuel (13.8), who made only five appearances in 2021 due to multiple ailments.

Entering his sixth season, Brown appears to be in a place that will optimize his skillset and give him all the touches he can handle. If things work out as planned, he'll have a Super Bowl ring on his finger and potential suitors in the palm of his hand when free agency rolls around again next March.

Source: Kansas City Chiefs

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.