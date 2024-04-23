Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs have extended the contracts of team president Mark Donovan, general manager Brett Veach, and head coach Andy Reid.

Reid is now the highest-paid coach in the NFL and will work alongside Veach until at least 2030.

The franchise's on-field excellence has started to become overshadowed by off-field issues.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ brain trust will be in place for the foreseeable future.

On Monday night, the Chiefs announced they had agreed to contract extensions with team president Mark Donovan, general manager Brett Veach, and head coach Andy Reid. Franchise Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt lauded the trio as “one of the finest leadership teams in all of professional sports” in his statement regarding the announcement.

"Mark, Brett, and Andy have achieved historic success together, and we are thrilled that they will continue in their roles for many years to come. Individually [they] each represent the best in the [NFL]... together, they make up one of the finest leadership teams in all of professional sports. They have been tremendous leaders for this organization on and off the field, and we look forward to their continued success in the years ahead.”

Kansas City did not provide official terms for any of the deals, which were rumored to be in the works since late February. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Veach and Reid's pacts will run through the 2029 campaign and that Reid is now the league's highest-paid coach.

Clark Hunt Is Keeping the Chiefs' Personnel Intact

Whether the Chiefs remain in Kansas City is to be determined

On the field, Kansas City has been second to none the past two seasons. Off the field, the story is quite different.

In the NFLPA's latest report card, the Chiefs were heavily criticized by their players for shortcomings in 10 of 11 categories. Hunt’s franchise was second-to-last in overall ranking, residing above only the Washington Commanders, who recently underwent a notable ownership change.

The lone category Kansas City did not receive a grade of C+ or worse - or a ranking below 18th out of 32 - was head coach, where Reid was given an A+ and finished atop the list.

A number of concerns also linger beyond the Arrowhead Stadium confines. After city residents shot down a sales tax plan designed to contribute to stadium renovations, Dallas mayor Eric Johnson openly called for the Chiefs to return to their roots, where Lamar Hunt, Clark's father, initially founded the team as the AFL's Dallas Texans in 1960.

When the sales tax was not approved by voters, the younger Hunt said the team “would not be willing to sign a lease” unless they received financial assistance on their stadium revival plan. The Chiefs' lease is set to expire on Jan. 31, 2031.

Forbes estimates the Hunt family to have a net worth of $24.8 billion, with Clark alone believed to be worth $2 billion. The family's worth has increased by $4 billion in the past year and nearly $10 billion since winning their first Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback in 2020.

