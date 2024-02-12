Highlights Winning the Super Bowl was overwhelming for Mecole Hardman, who blacked out after catching the game-winning touchdown.

Hardman's touchdown highlighted the importance of pre-snap motion in today's NFL.

Hardman's journey to winning the Super Bowl was a roller coaster, including a trade and return to the Chiefs.

Winning the Super Bowl can sometimes be a little too much for a human brain to compute.

That was the case when Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman caught the three-yard overtime touchdown that won his team Super Bowl 58 by a score of 25-22 over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

At 3:00AM local Las Vegas time, Hardman joined the Today Show just hours after the game's conclusion to discuss his historic snag, but the fifth-year pro said that he didn't even remember the aftermath of the play because of the "magnitude of the moment":

I don't remember none of it, like literally when I caught the pass, I blacked out for a second. I guess the magnitude of the moment just got to me.

The play was something of a microcosm of the shift currently happening in the NFL, as the top offenses begin to use pre-snap motion more heavily—a trend that was ironically started by the coach the Chiefs beat in the Super Bowl, Kyle Shanahan.

On the touchdown, Hardman lined up outside and went in motion, taking a few steps inside as the ball was snapped before slamming the breaks and bouncing back outside on a pattern into the flat.

The motion caused confusion in the 49ers' defensive ranks, as safety Logan Ryan—who only joined the team in mid-December after the injury to Talanoa Hufanga—got caught up bumping tight end Noah Gray instead of bouncing out with Hardman, allowing the Chiefs to score one of their easiest touchdowns of the season in the biggest moment of the season.

Mecole Hardman affected the Super Bowl from start to finish

Chiefs wideout caught a bomb in the first half as well

Hardman finished Super Bowl 58 with three catches on three targets for 57 yards and the touchdown that will go down in NFL lore.

His day included not just the score, but also a 52-yard grab in the first half that represented Kansas City's first offensive spark of the day. Unfortunately, that bomb was followed directly by an Isiah Pacheco fumble, just the second red zone fumble in the last 38 Super Bowls.

However, it's obviously the overtime winner that Hardman will be remembered for—even if he doesn't remember much of it himself:

But all I can remember is, after I caught it, I just see (Mahomes) running to me like, 'You're a champion!' and I'm like, 'Oh, we won! OK, bet.' And then I started celebrating. But I definitely don't remember nothing after I caught the ball.

Quarterback and now three-time Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes, told a similar story about the defining play of Super Bowl 58 in a postgame interview, saying Hardman "had no idea" that they'd just won the Super Bowl when he charged in to hug his receiver.

Hardman was probably one of the most unlikely heroes of Super Bowl 58: his +6,600 anytime TD odds placed him 18th on the odds table and in a tie with Kadarius Toney, who didn't even suit up for the game.

Hardman was nothing but window dressing for the Chiefs' offense for much of the campaign, contributing 14 receptions for 118 yards during the regular season, and just two receptions for five yards in the three previous games during this playoff run, including a goose egg in the AFC Championship Game where he played just one offensive snap.

He was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round back in 2019 and won two Super Bowls with them before departing for the New York Jets in 2023. However, things didn't work out in the Big Apple, and Hardman was traded back to K.C. midseason. Hardman talked about his arduous journey to the Lombardi trophy this year:

Man, I just feel like my road was just so like a roller coaster—just up and down. Getting traded—first time ever happened in my career—and just going back to a team that I got drafted by, and being welcomed and actually being here, winning the Super Bowl. I wouldn't have any other way.

Hardman, who earned Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors as a kick returner when he was a rookie, was a solid weapon for the Chiefs in his first three years, averaging 42 receptions, 597 yards, and four touchdowns per campaign from 2019-2021. However, an abdominal injury robbed him of most of the 2022 season as well as his chance to appear in Super Bowl 57.

But after things didn't work out with the Jets (he had just one catch for six yards in five games) and he was shipped back to where he came from, he wasn't going to miss another chance to play in the Big Game, and it's safe to say he made the most of that chance in Super Bowl 58.

