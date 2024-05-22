Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs are considered the most important team by the NFL, due to their success and star power.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and Andy Reid contribute to the Chiefs' must-see TV status.

Demand for Chiefs games allows the NFL to experiment with different providers and game days, showcasing the team's influence.

An NFL employee has said the quiet part out loud when it concerns scheduling the Kansas City Chiefs. It's now public knowledge; they're the most important team in the league's eyes. The NFL's VP of Broadcast Planning, Mike North, spoke with Adam Schefter recently. He had this to say about the two-time defending champs:

“They’ve been our bell cow for a while, right? They’re kind of used to carrying our water for some of these unique opportunities here."

As biased as it may seem, it makes complete sense. For starters, they're wildly successful right now, and after becoming the first team to repeat since the 2004 New England Patriots, that's undeniable. Along with that, there are massive names attached to Kansas City football right now.

On the field, Patrick Mahomes is making his claim for the greatest QB of all time thanks to an unreal start to his career. His favorite target is future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce who happens to be dating arguably the most famous musician alive, Taylor Swift. Her presence at games has boosted ratings for the league. North opined on that too:

“I sure hope Patrick Mahomes stays healthy. I sure hope Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stay together. There’s a lot riding obviously on our biggest brands.”

Then, head coach Andy Reid is popular too, recently acting as the star of multiple commercials. The defense features Chris Jones and Nick Bolton, two of the best players at their respective positions. Love them or hate them, the Chiefs tend to be must-see TV.

Related Chiefs 2024 NFL Schedule: Must-Watch Games, Season Opener, Record Prediction Kansas City is looking to make history as Mahomes & company aim to bring home a third-straight Lombardi Trophy in 2024.

The Chiefs Tend to Test the Waters Too

Demand for Kansas City games allows the NFL to experiment with different providers and days of the week

CREDIT: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Consider this; the Chiefs will play on every day of the week this season except for Tuesday. Peacock was the first streaming service to have exclusive rights to an NFL playoff game, and it featured the Chiefs. Kansas City hosted Amazon Prime's first Thursday Night Football broadcast.

Kansas City Chiefs - 2024 Broadcast Schedule Date Opponent Kickoff Time (EST) Network Thurs, Sept. 5 vs. BAL 8:20 PM Peacock/NBC Sun, Sept. 15 vs. CIN 4:25 PM CBS Sun, Sept. 22 @ ATL 8:20 PM Peacock/NBC Sun, Sept. 29 @ LAC 4:25 PM CBS Mon, Oct. 7 vs. NO 8:15 PM ESPN Sun, Oct. 20 @ SF 4:05 PM FOX Sun, Oct. 27 @ LV 4:25 PM CBS Mon, Nov. 4 vs. TB 8:15 PM ESPN Sun, Nov. 10 vs. DEN 1:00 PM CBS Sun, Nov. 17 @ BUF 4:25 PM CBS Sun, Nov. 24 @ CAR 1:00 PM CBS Fri, Nov. 29 vs. LV 3:00 PM Prime Video Sun, Dec. 8 vs. LAC 8:20 PM Peacock/NBC Sun, Dec. 15 @ CLE 1:00 PM CBS Sat, Dec. 21 vs. HOU 1:00 PM Peacock/NBC Wed, Dec. 25 @ PIT 1:00 PM Netflix Sun, Jan. 5 @ DEN Time TBA TBA

When Netflix showcases its first-ever NFL broadcast, as part of their three-year deal to display every Christmas game, the Chiefs will be suiting up. Companies will pay a lot of money to get Kansas City on their service. In turn, the NFL knows they have a reliable product that can open future doors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chiefs officially have five prime-time games on their schedule this season. That doesn't include their Black Friday game against the Raiders, their Saturday, December 21 clash with the Texans, or a Christmas date with the Steelers. Those three games won't overlap with other NFL contests either.

So, nobody's eyes are deceiving them. The Kansas City Chiefs are featured when the NFL has a standalone game. Even when they're not the only matchup, such as Week 7's Super Bowl rematch, the carrier (in this instance, FOX) will have it carried in every market uncontested.

Money talks, and these days that means getting as many eyeballs as possible on Chiefs football.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.