Key Takeaways Rashee Rice has been awaiting news regarding a possible NFL suspension after he was deemed responsible after fleeing the scene of a massive car accident in Dallas earlier this offseason.

Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs got some good news this week, as it was reported that Rice should be available for the beginning of the 2024 season.

Rice will still likely face a suspension, although it may not come for quite a while.

After winning their second Super Bowl in as many years, the Kansas City Chiefs have had to deal with a variety of non-football headlines this offseason, and not in a good way. Many of those have surrounded Rashee Rice .

Earlier this offseason, Rice and another driver caused a massive accident in Dallas, Texas, with Rice then fleeing the scene. Rice is currently facing eight charges from that incident, including aggravated assault and collision involving serious bodily injury. In addition, Rice is facing a couple of civil lawsuits related to the crash.

Rice and the Chiefs did get some good news on Thursday, though:

It looks like the league is waiting for Rice's legal saga to play out before levying any suspensions on him. This is excellent news for Kansas City, who will have their dynamic receiver to start the year.

Will Rice Ever Get Suspended?

While it may not be enforced for a while, Rice will likely eventually face punishment

Rice is facing a lot of penalties regarding the crash. Rice was driving recklessly with SMU receiver Teddy Knox, who was in another car. Rice is facing an "aggravated assault" charge, as well as a "collision involving serious bodily injury" charge. Rice, who was driving his Lamborghini at the time, was the cause of a crash between six other cars. Those six cars resulted in the other six charges Rice is facing, all being collisions involving injury.

Ever since this situation began to develop months ago, it seemed likely that Rice would face a suspension. Back in May, it was reported that the Chiefs were bracing for a possible suspension. Based on the magnitude of the incident Rice was involved in, as well as the fact that he left the incident and originally refused to turn himself in, there should be several games at least.

Still, Rice did eventually turn himself in to the authorities, and has expressed his regret for the incident, which could give him some grace from the league. With that in mind, anything from two to six games feels like a legitimate possibility for Rice.

In terms of when the suspension will come, that's up in the air. It seems at the moment that the league is waiting for the legal saga to conclude before making their ruling. With his trial date set for June 2025, there's a solid chance he won't be suspended until the start of the 2025 season, at the earliest.

In February 2022, New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was involved in an incident that resulted in his arrest. The legal proceedings took so long that the league didn't end up suspending him until the start of the 2023 season, a year and a half later. We can likely expect something similar for Rice.

How Would a Suspension Affect the Chiefs?

Kansas City should be able to manage without Rice for a few games

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rice's absence definitely could hurt the Chiefs whenever it does get enforced. However, the Chiefs have done quite well adding to their receiver room in the meantime, seemingly expecting to have to deal with Rice missing time.

During the NFL Draft this spring, Kansas City traded up to grab Xavier Worthy , and they also added Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown , as well as JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason. They've done so well adding to the position that Kansas City might have their best receiving corps in years.

Chiefs WR Corps Without Rice Player 2023 Production Marquise Brown 51 rec, 574 yards, 4 TD Xavier Worthy (College) 75 rec, 1,014 yards, 5 TD Juju Smith-Schuster 29 rec, 260 yards, 1 TD Justin Watson 27 rec, 460 yards, 3 TD Skyy Moore 21 rec, 244 yards, 1 TD Mecole Hardman 15 rec, 124 yards

If Rice does get suspended in 2024, the Chiefs have set themselves up to succeed without him. Worthy, Brown, Smith-Schuster, and, obviously, Travis Kelce at tight end should be more than able to get the job done.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rashee Rice burst onto the scene for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2023. Rice set new Chiefs rookie records for receptions (79) and receiving TDs (7). His 938 yards rank 2nd all-time among Chiefs rooks, behind only Dwayne Bowe's 995 yards in 2007.

They have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, so does it even matter anyway?

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.