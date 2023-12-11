Highlights Mahomes' embarrassing behavior and Reid's defense of it reflects the struggles of the Chiefs' offense this season.

The officials made the correct call in penalizing Toney for offensive offsides, despite Mahomes and Reid's complaints.

The Chiefs' chances of securing the No. 1 seed and advancing to the Super Bowl are slim, and they need to address their offensive issues internally to have a successful postseason.

It is no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 season has not been one graced by sunshine and roses. For the most part, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have done a good job at not letting the team’s issues get them down, espousing the talent of their much-maligned receiving corps instead of directing their frustration elsewhere.

That was the case, anyway, until Sunday afternoon, when this miracle play from Travis Kelce and Kardarius Toney was wiped out by an offensive offside penalty on Toney. You can see the flag fly shortly after Chiefs center Creed Humphrey snapped the ball:

The straw that not only broke the camel’s back, but seemingly splattered it into millions of pieces across the gridiron in Arrowhead.

In his postgame press conference, Andy Reid lambasted the officiating crew’s audacity to make the offensive offside call, saying it was “a bit embarrassing for the National Football League for that to take place.” He could not be more wrong. If he wants to see what’s actually embarrassing to the NFL, he needs to take a look in the mirror and at his quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes’ actions were humiliating to the NFL

His antics marred conversation over the game

By now, you’ve likely seen the tornado-esque chaos Mahomes was causing on the Kansas City sideline after his three consecutive incompletions following the penalty led to a turnover on downs. Probably during the CBS broadcast of the game, even. If you haven’t, you can watch a portion of it below.

It's understandable, the need to vent on occasion. No matter who you are, it is a natural and even healthy thing for people to do when going through a tumultuous stretch. But this is more than a bit excessive. If a child were acting like this, you would see their parents doing their absolute best to hush them while simultaneously watching their cheeks flush and eyes dart across the room, identifying how many people are taking in the unfolding outburst.

Reid, Mahomes' de facto “parent” in this situation, not only didn’t do something reflecting the above sentiment, but then allowed him to continue his whining about the play on the field and in his own postgame press conference, where he attempted to pass off the call as an atrocity to not only his team, but to “fans of football in general.”

The entirety of his actions portray both he and Reid in a light of entitlement and hypocrisy. Reid’s allusion to receiving warnings on such penalties in the past—something on which he elaborated Monday—played even more into a widely-held belief amongs fans that officiating has frequently catered to Kansas City throughout Mahomes’ tenure.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport stated the league will likely review the comments from both Reid and Mahomes.

The officials got the call correct

In an era where officiating is constantly picked and prodded, this instance has no grey area

Media reaction has been overwhelmingly negative toward the duo’s conduct, with notable names across the industry taking what’s typically the uncommon stance on notable plays and defending the officials involved. This is the case because the call was, without doubt, the correct one.

Former NFL officials turned rules analysts Gene Steratore and Terry McAuley offered similar assessments on the play, with McAuley’s coming at halftime of the Sunday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

The combination of increased emphasis on these penalties being enforced and the sheer ridiculousness of Toney’s violation made it an easy and fast call, which is why the flag was thrown mere moments after the ball was snapped. The officials had no idea what would unfold from that point on, bringing even less relevance to postgame assertions from Mahomes and Reid.

Chiefs' reactions are a reflection of the state of their offense

K.C.'s persistent and unprecedented struggles are getting to the team's leaders

It is rare to see Mahomes or Reid act in the extreme fashion they did on Sunday evening. Their emotions boiling over isn’t a surprise considering how subpar their offense has performed this year, though. The Chiefs are averaging only 22.5 points per game this season, a full touchdown less than their lowest total in the Mahomian era.

CHIEFS SCORING OUTPUT POINTS PER GAME LEAGUE RANK 2018 34.8 1ST 2019 29.9 2ND 2020 28.5 6TH 2021 29.4 4TH 2022 29.2 1ST 2023 22.5 11TH

The New York Times gives Kansas City outstanding odds to both make the playoffs (98%) and win the AFC West (91%) yet again, but the outlook beyond the regular season is much more troubling. The Chiefs have only the third-best odds to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed (11%) and advance to the Super Bowl (8%), behind the Baltimore Ravens (45% No. 1 seed, 13% Super Bowl) and Miami Dolphins (41% No. 1 seed, 13% Super Bowl).

For Kansas City to defend its title, Mahomes will likely have to go on the road for the first time in his playoff career. Right now, the offense is not in shape to consistently deliver against the host of 7-6 teams residing on the edge of the playoff picture, let alone the conference’s top teams. If Reid and Mahomes want to direct anger and frustration at anyone, it needs to be inward. They will not be able to sort out their woes and make a deep postseason run unless they do.

