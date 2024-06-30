Highlights Patrick Mahomes seeks to revitalize Chiefs' downfield passing offense.

Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy additions bring much-needed speed.

Chiefs' reliance on short throws in 2023 hindered their offense.

Despite winning the Super Bowl in 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs offense never felt the same all season. They finished 15th in points scored, the lowest number in the Patrick Mahomes era. With no surprise, Mahomes hopes that the Chiefs can get back to becoming one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

"I think we've done a great job of mastering the intermediate and short stuff, but we want to get back to having that part of the offense as well," Mahomes said discussing the explosive part of the offense. "Coach Reid is really pushing us to push it down the field. It's hard to do against our defense, but we're trying to make it happen."

It helps that the Chiefs brought in some legitimate speed this offseason by signing Hollywood Brown and drafting Xavier Worthy. Both of these receivers bring something different to the offense that it was missing in 2023: explosiveness. After the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, they haven't really had the speed that they once had with Hill. The goal is to return to that explosive nature of offense by adding not one, but two wide receivers with electric speed.

What Went Wrong With the Chiefs Offense in 2023?

Kansas City relied more on throws near the line of scrimmage

More than half of Mahomes' passers in 2023 were less than five yards away from the line of scrimmage, with only 13% of his passing going downfield for 20+ yards, the lowest of his career, according to ESPN. Last year, the Chiefs' fastest wide receiver was Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who ran a 4.37. But the Chiefs didn't have a fast wide receiver they could target heavily like they did with Hill.

Rashee Rice was the Chiefs' most productive wide receiver, running a 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Rice was productive as a rookie but relied on yards-after-catch as rather than downfield production. He handled 102 targets as a rookie, which is impressive in itself, but the Chiefs needed to add a more dynamic player to their offense like Brown and Worthy.

Brown hasn't had the quarterback play to be a consistent downfield threat and battled injuries in his career, but now he gets to play alongside the league's best quarterback, who can reach him wherever he is on the field. Worthy was explosive all three years at Texas, averaging 14 YPC.

With Rice and Travis Kelce, everything came closer to the line of scrimmage to utilize their YAC abilities to help the offense. Now the Chiefs have explosive wide receivers who are good route runners, who may give this offense a chance to be even more explosive than when they had Hill.

