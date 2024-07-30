Highlights Chiefs superstar ranks tied for 11th among NFL QBs in average annual value of contract.

Before the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs took the field on July 29 for their first full week of training camp, Patrick Mahomes found himself ranked considerably low on one of the NFL's most popular lists. But the superstar quarterback's new status among peers has nothing to do with his sheer talent or accomplishments—just take a look at the league's financial books.

During this past offseason, four quarterbacks—Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff, Jordan Love, and Tua Tagovailoa—negotiated jaw-dropping contract extensions, signaling yet another seismic reset in the market for the NFL's most valued position.

As a result of these four mammoth deals, which hold averages of $53-plus million per season, Mahomes has been bumped outside the top 10 for signal-callers, with an AAV (average annual value) of $45 million. Much to the Chiefs' delight, the new landscape isn't an issue for Mahomes, or an insult.

The three-time champion recently told USA Today that he doesn't feel underpaid, and the team has done an exceptional job handing out the paychecks and preserving a formidable roster:

Not necessarily.. I think we do a great job of managing my money, to be able to pay me a lot of money and keep a good team around me. I know we’ve kind of restructured it a couple of times and got the cash flow up in certain spots and certain years. It’s about having a good dialogue, good communication with the front office, with ownership. We’ve done that here. And as we’ve been able to allow me to be a highly-paid guy while at the same time build a great team around me.

Mahomes' public response to the huge bump in quarterback salaries doesn't come as a surprise. It's only true to his character and humble nature, and his leadership traits off the field have always complemented his statistics on the field. But the diplomatic answer can't cover up the dollars and cents, which clearly show how underpaid Mahomes is. After all, the eyes are forced to scroll down a list now.

Mahomes Won't Say He's Underpaid

Chiefs QB is arguably the best player in the league, but he's not paid like it now

The AAV mark of $45 million for Mahomes ranks tied for 11th with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a free-agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons back in March.

There are now currently 10 quarterbacks with higher salaries, and only two of them—Joe Burrow ($55 million, top-ranked) and Jalen Hurts ($51 million, 8th-ranked)—have appeared in Super Bowls.

Highest-Paid QBs in NFL by AAV Player Total Contract Value Total Guaranteed $ AAV Playoff Record Joe Burrow (CIN) 5-year, $275M $219M $55M 5-2 Trevor Lawrence (JAX) 5-year, $275M $200M $55M 1-1 Jordan Love (GB) 4-year, $220M $160.3M $55M 1-1 Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) 4-year, $212.4M $167.2M $53.1M 0-1 Jared Goff (DET) 4-year, $212M $170.6M $53M 4-4 Justin Herbert (LAC) 5-year, $262.5M $218.7M $52.5M 0-1 Lamar Jackson (BAL) 5-year, $260M $185M $52M 2-4 Jalen Hurts (PHI) 5-year, $255M $179.4M $51M 2-3 Kyler Murray (ARI) 5-year, $230.5M $159.8M $46.1 0-1 Deshaun Watson (CLE) 5-year, $230M $230M $46M 1-2 Patrick Mahomes (KC) 10-year, $450M $208M $45M 15-3 Kirk Cousins (ATL) 4-year, $180M $100M $45M 1-3

As for Mahomes, he's already hoisted the Lombardi Trophy three times, and his three Super Bowl MVP awards are the most by any player in his first seven seasons. He owns the hardware. He holds several records. It's no ordinary Hall of Fame trajectory. And, despite ranking 11th, his salary is nothing to scoff at, as the two-time NFL MVP pointed out:

I know every time a contract comes up, everybody looks at my APY and everything like that. I'm doing pretty well myself. For me, it's just about going out there trying to win football games, trying to make money for my family at the end of the day. I feel like I'm doing a great job of that.

A knack for winning under the brightest lights is always rewarded, and Mahomes has already laid the foundation for a career that may soon rival NFL legend Tom Brady's. While on the subject of money, Mahomes is essentially embracing the same big-picture approach that Brady stressed.

He's demonstrated his worth, been compensated handsomely, and opted to restructure his contract for more cap-friendly terms. Mahomes believes in winning over ego, just as Brady did as the quarterback and catalyst of the New England Patriots dynasty.

The Numbers Don't Lie

With the salary cap increasing, Mahomes is due for another payday... soon

If the accolades and winning attitude aren't enough to demonstrate Mahomes' true value, perhaps consider examining the NFL's rising salary cap. The league announced an unprecedented 13.6-percent jump this season, from $224.8 million to $255.4 million per team. With this in mind, everyone wins.

The superstars are receiving eye-popping bags, and financially healthy front offices are taking advantage of the cash influx while building their rosters. Mahomes' initial 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs back in 2020 only guaranteed $141 million, but after restructuring his deal in 2023, which granted the team more cap space and breathing room, his guaranteed figure went all the way up to $208 million.

What would Mahomes receive on the open market today? No doubt plenty more than the average mark of $45 million that he's slated to earn through his current deal, as some QBs are looking for $60 million a year on their next deal.

The measure of APY isn't all that matters to NFL fans and analysts alike. But at the age of 28, and poised to make Kansas City the first three-peat team of the Super Bowl era (since 1967), Mahomes knows he's due for another massive contract.

His lack of jealousy also means he's in no rush to negotiate what will inevitably be his, too. By the time Mahomes puts more pen to paper, a few more quarterbacks could secure record-setting extensions, bumping his name further down the ranks.

But when it comes to contract value, he's still the NFL's gold standard, and there really shouldn't be a world in which Mahomes ranks as low as 11th in anything on the gridiron. So, all the dollars saved now will eventually be dollars well-earned.

