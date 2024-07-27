Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, aim to achieve football immortality with a historic three-peat Super Bowl victory.

To solidify their legacy, the Chiefs need standout performances from rising players.

Talent like Charles Omenihu and Louis Rees-Zammit could elevate the Chiefs' defense and special teams.

The NFL has had its share of dynasties. But, as dominant as the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers, 1980s San Francisco 49ers, 1990s Dallas Cowboys, or 2000s New England Patriots were, none of them ever won three straight Super Bowls. The Kansas City Chiefs are not just chasing history. They're trying to become legends of the sport.

That quest starts and ends with Patrick Mahomes. If KC's QB decided to retire before Week 1 and walk away to become a cattle farmer he would still be a 1st ballot Hall of Famer. As long as he's on the field the Chiefs have a chance to win.

He's certainly not shying away from the possibility of the Chiefs making history in New Orleans this coming February.

Beyond Mahomes, the Pro Football Hall of Fame can also start making tight end Travis Kelce's bust for Canton right now. With Aaron Donald's retirement, defensive tackle Chris Jones has a legitimate claim to the title of "best interior lineman in the league." All of those guys are going to play at an All-Pro level again.

Even their brilliance won't be enough to make it three straight titles.

If they get some help from guys who aren't yet household names then, as we've seen the last two years, there's nobody in the league who can stop them from lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Here's a list of five players the Chiefs need major contributions from if they want to achieve football immortality.

1 Joshua Williams, CB

KC's secondary will need a new star with the departure of L'Jarius Sneed.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City's defense was tremendous in 2023.

Pro Bowl defensive back L'Jarius Sneed was a big part of that. Sneed wanted a new deal and was subsequently traded to Tennessee for what amounts to a 3rd round pick in 2025, opening the door for Williams to become a full-time starter.

A 4th round pick in 2022 out of Fayetteville State, Williams has established himself as one of Kansas City's most reliable special teamers but only played 31% of the team's total defensive snaps last year. He logged significant minutes against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, a performance that perhaps led KC to think they could part ways with Sneed because they had his replacement in-house.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo eyed Williams as a key contributor, dating back to what he said at training camp two years ago:

The one thing that Joshua does is that when we ask him to do something a certain way technique-wise, he goes right out there and tries to do that and he’s been doing it all the way through.

Filling Sneed's shoes will certainly not be easy. The Chiefs defense only had eight interceptions a year ago and their departed corner had two of them. Sneed also led the team with 14 passes defended, which is two more than Williams has in his career.

This is a bit of a gamble, but if Kansas City has shown us anything over the last half decade, it's that they know how to draft and develop defensive backs.

1st round pick Trent McDuffie is a rising star. They need Williams to hold his own on the other side, and he's going to have to hit the ground running. Kansas City's first four games are against Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert.

2 Wanya Morris, LT

Mahomes will need better outside protection if the Chiefs want to push the ball downfield.

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The interior of the Chiefs offensive line is arguably the best in the NFL. Their tackles, however, were a disaster in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chiefs' o-line allowed 28 sacks in 2023, the second fewest in the NFL.

Enter Morris, a 3rd round pick from Oklahoma who had an eventful rookie year.

Morris was inactive the first three games of the season and didn't play his first NFL snap (aside from special teams) until Week 5.

He sat again until Week 13 when Donovan Smith suffered a neck injury in Green Bay and suddenly, Morris was protecting the blind side of one of the greatest quarterbacks in history.

He started the next four games and, aside from one disaster trying to deal with Maxx Crosby in a loss to Las Vegas, did enough for the Chiefs to put him atop the left tackle depth chart when they started training camp.

They're hoping Morris can build off the experience he got at the end of last year. If he's not able to do that, there will be serious question marks about their ability to give Mahomes the time he needs to work his magic.

3 Skyy Moore, WR

Moore will need to live up to his draft potential.

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City drafted Moore in the 2nd round in 2022 hoping he could be the replacement for Tyreek Hill.

You can't argue with the speed or the talent. It's just not translating to production.

In 30 games, Moore has caught 43 passes for 494 yards and one touchdown, which is wildly unproductive for a guy working with Mahomes.

Sure, the Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy and added Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to go with (pending the outcome of legal entanglements) breakout star Rashee Rice so you could argue that Moore isn't all that necessary at the moment. The reality is, at some point one or more of those receivers is probably going to miss time and Moore will be called on to keep the offense humming.

The young wideout is on the last train to Bustville and this season might be his last chance to hop off before it's too late.

4 Charles Omenihu, DE

We already talked about Jones, who had 10.5 sacks a year ago. Defensive end George Karlaftis matched him with a stellar second season and D-line coach Mike Danna has turned into a versatile QB hunter who can play on the edge or the interior. That's a fine trio of pass rushers that most teams would be happy to live with.

A fourth option can take a defense from very good to scary, which is where Omenihu comes in.

He finished the season 5.5 sacks in six games, then had a sack-fumble on Lamar Jackson in the AFC Championship Game win over Baltimore before suffering a torn ACL and missing the Super Bowl.

He will be back at some point early in the season. When he is, if he can return to the form he showed at the end of last year, the Chiefs will have a pass rush rotation that is more than good enough to get back to the Super Bowl.

5 Louis Rees-Zammit, KR

Can the rugby star's skills translate to the NFL game?

No, your eyes do not deceive you. That is a picture of a rugby player. Rees-Zammit, a native of Wales, was an up-and-coming star rugger when he joined the NFL's International Player Pathway.

Kansas City was impressed enough with his athleticism and hands to give him an invitation to training camp. He's listed as a running back, but it's in the return game where Rees-Zammit might have the most immediate impact.

Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman are both experienced returners, but they've shown a serious lack of ability to hold onto the football, especially when it's in the air.

As a rugby player, Rees-Zammit excelled at finding seams in the open field and going long distances for tries. With new kickoff rules setting things up oddly similar to how rugby teams line up, they just might have found a cheat code to give their explosive offense a few more short fields, something head coach Andy Reid is a master at exploiting.