Highlights The Chiefs drafted Kingsley Suamataia as competition to Wanya Morris for the left tackle spot.

Suamataia had a strong performance in 2023 at BYU, allowing only 2 sacks.

GM Brett Veach commends Morris' solid play but believes in creating competition for the left tackle position.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins, and they're one of the more complete rosters in the NFL, but they're about to hold a battle for one of the most critical positions on the field this offseason: the left tackle spot.

In 2023, the Chiefs started a combination of Donovan Smith and Wanya Morris. However, Smith is no longer with the team. So, that means Morris would be the default left tackle, right?

Not so fast—the Chiefs drafted former BYU left tackle Kingsley Suamataia in the second round with the 63rd overall selection of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Suamataia vs. Morris: Who Will Win?

Morris allowed just two sacks in 2023

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

When the Chiefs drafted Suamataia, he was told he'd have a chance to compete for the starting role.

He was certainly excited about the idea, as he told ESPN's Adam Teicher:

"Blocking for Patty Mahomes himself? Oh, my, it's mind-blowing. I'm going to have to come in there and let him trust me like, 'I've got you. Nobody's going to touch you. Even in practice nobody's going to touch you. If I do get the opportunity to be his blindside [blocker], that would mean the world to me . . . I can't wait to be Patty Mahomes' left-hand man or right-hand man. Whatever one he needs I'm just ready to go."

Suamataia has the higher draft capital in the second round, whereas Morris was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kingsley Suamataia 2023 Stats Stat Suamataia Games Played 11 Offensive Snaps 644 Sacks Allowed 2 QB Hits Allowed 5 PFF Grade 67.5

As mentioned, Morris got some starts last year, which came after Smith was injured. With Smith out of the fold, Morris may have the upper hand since he has real NFL snaps under his belt, but Suamataia was drafted a full round ahead of Morris, albeit one year later, so the potential for great things could be present with the BYU product.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kingsley Suamataia allowed two sacks across 381 pass-blocking snaps last season with BYU.

Chiefs' general manager Brett Veach provided insight into how he thought Morris performed:

In the middle of the season he got an opportunity there [with] some good, some bad. If you look at his body of work last year, I think on one end you're happy that he was able to come in at the pro level and be competitive. It wasn't perfect but it also was solid play that I think is a good foundation to build and grow on. He's got to come in here and win that position [and] I think it's our job to go out there and find competition for that left tackle spot. I think that there's a lot of promise in there and there's a lot of ability, but certainly I think it's our job to bring in some competition there and make him earn that and work for it.

That statement, juxtaposed with Veach's insight into the draft room during the 2024 NFL Draft, is quite interesting.

He [Suamataia] really is a prototype left tackle with his athleticism and length. That's what we see him as. But he can play both, which is good, having the versatility to do both. A lot of these guys, sometimes you only see them on the right or you see them on the left and he's actually lined up and played both. Having those exposures from an evaluation standpoint, we've seen it.

The Chiefs are gearing up for practice later in May, and the left tackle spot is truly up for grabs, but it seems the Chiefs got the guy they wanted. They even traded up a spot to ensure they'd get him and Veach made that known to Suamataia.

I wish you were in the draft room with us. Coach [Andy] Reid was sweating for like 10 picks because the two most important things to him are offensive linemen and BYU graduates.

Suamataia understands the position he's in.

I've obviously got to come in and learn the playbook but I'm ready to go. Healthy. Strong . . . I've got to put my best foot forward and outwork the guy in front of me.

Only time will tell if Morris or Suamataia will come out on top and claim that illustrious starting position blocking for Patrick Mahomes, but the Chiefs look to be in good hands one way or another.

Source: Adam Teicher of ESPN.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference (subscription required).