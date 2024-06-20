Highlights Justin Reid may take on a kickoff specialist role due to new NFL kickoff rules.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid may have found a way to prolong his football career by taking advantage of the new kickoff rules set to debut in 2024. Reid joined The Green Light Podcast with Chris Long to discuss the new rule and Reid's potential bigger role on special teams.

If the new rules see an evolution to special teams, Reid might be the first in a new breed of kicking specialist. Making this new role permanent could create a new revenue stream for the 27-year-old safety.

Justin Reid, Kickoff Specialist?

The safety may take over kickoffs given the rule change

The NFL announced a new rule in March to change how kickoffs take place. The idea is a modified version of XFL kickoffs, and the goal is to make returns safer and more exciting. In 2023, only 21% of kickoffs were returned. Now, there is an added level of strategy for kickoffs, both on the returning side and kicking.

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub thinks having a player like Reid gives the team an advantage on kickoffs. The new format creates 10 one-on-one matchups, a returner, and a kicker. If the kicker is a capable open-field defender, the kicking team is more protected from big returns. Toub talked to reporters at Chiefs OTAs in May about the new kickoff rules and how Reid could fit into the new scheme.

"Justin can cover, he can kick...he can go down there and make tackles. A guy like Justin is a guy [the return team has to] worry about. They have to get him blocked, and they have to give up blocking somebody else."

Harrison Butker 2022 Injury Led to Reid's Kickoffs

Teams may shift to using defensive players to kick

Reid is no stranger to special teams play for the Chiefs. Kicker Harrison Butker injured his ankle in Kansas City's first game of 2022 against the Arizona Cardinals, and Reid took over kicking duties. He kicked off seven times and even made an extra point. Of his seven kickoffs, Reid forced five touchbacks. On the returned kicks, Reid either tackled or assisted tackling the returner, which is exactly how Toub wants to use Reid in 2024.

Harrison Butker Kickoff & Touchback Stats Year Kickoffs Touchbacks TB % 2017 78 61 78.2% 2018 110 72 65.5% 2019 98 60 61.2% 2020 95 72 75.8% 2021 93 61 65.6% 2022 68 44 64.7% 2023 85 74 87.1%

No one knows exactly how teams will adjust to the new rules, but if players with punt return experience, like Tyreek Hill, come in to return kickoffs, teams might rethink having their regular place kicker as the last line of defense. If the NFL successfully creates more returns, the volume of active kickoffs adds more risk for kickers that didn't exist in the last few years. The Chiefs could be ahead of the curve by using a defensive player to kick the ball and setting a standard in a part of the game that will surely see an evolving strategy to start the 2024 season.

