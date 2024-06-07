This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson suffered a cardiac arrest during team meetings yesterday morning.

Thompson is now awake and responsive in the hospital, as per his agent.

There are no set expectations yet for Thompson's return to football activities.

On Thursday morning, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson went into cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting. He was quickly taken to a local hospital and was reported to be in stable condition soon after the health scare.

Now, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero is reporting that Thompson is awake and responsive in the hospital just 24 hours after the initial reports.

The team canceled all practices and team meetings yesterday. Team activities have resumed today in a limited capacity.

The Chiefs have not yet commented on Thompson's status, nor when or if they expect him to return to the field. Head coach Andy Reid will likely address the media at some point today or this weekend to discuss Thompson's health scare and ongoing recovery.

Thompson was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2023 draft from Stephen F. Austin. He played in one game as a rookie, registering two tackles for the defending Super Bowl champions.

There have been no expectations set for Thompson's return to football activities. His agent, Chris Turnage, has so far declined to comment on the future of Thompson's playing career.

Source: Tom Pelissero