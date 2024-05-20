Highlights Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has gone through a tumultuous offseason following a Super Bowl win.

A potential multi-game suspension looms for Rice due to personal conduct policy violation, regardless of the legal outcome.

The Chiefs plan ahead with contingency signings like Marquise Brown after challenges with veteran receivers in 2023.

One of the key pieces for the Kansas City Chiefs in their quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl is back among his teammates after a tumultuous offseason, with the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting that wide receiver Rashee Rice was with the team for the start of OTAs on May 20.

Rice, a second-year player out of SMU, led all Chiefs wide receivers with 79 receptions for 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2023 and was just as good in the postseason, setting an NFL rookie record with 26 receptions as Kansas City won its second consecutive Super Bowl. No team in NFL history has won three Super Bowls in a row.

Rice was arrested in April 2024 and is facing felony charges from an alleged hit-and-run incident in Dallas in March 2024.

In May 2024, The Dallas Morning News reported Rice was under investigation for allegedly assaulting a man at a Dallas nightclub (via NFL.com):

Controversy has swirled around the K.C. wideout entering his second season. In early April, Rice surrendered to authorities on charges including aggravated assault after he and another driver of a speeding sports car allegedly caused a crash involving a half-dozen vehicles on a Dallas highway last month.

Rice wasn't there in person for the first part of voluntary offseason workouts but participated remotely. The Chiefs have voluntary OTAs from May 20-22, May 28-30, and June 4-7, with a mandatory minicamp on June 11-13.

Chiefs Preparing for 'Multi-Game' Suspension for Rice

NFL could suspend second-year wide receiver for violation of league's personal conduct policy

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reported that Rice could be suspended for multiple games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy — regardless as to whether or not he is convicted or reaches a plea agreement.

The Chiefs selected Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft (No. 55 overall) after he had 96 receptions for 1,355 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns for SMU in 2022. Rice picked up the slack in 2023 when veteran Kansas City wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling struggled.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Six of the top 10 receiving seasons in Kansas City Chiefs history have come with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback — and all six are spread between former wide receiver Tyreek Hill and current tight end Travis Kelce. Hill is at No. 1 with 1,479 receiving yards in 2018 and Kelce is at No. 2 with 1,416 receiving yards in 2020.

To that end, the Chiefs have a contingency plan in place that includes signing free agent wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in the offseason and trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select speedy Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy at No. 28 overall.

Worthy set a record by running the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL combine history in Feb. 2024 at 4.21 seconds.

It's worth pointing out that the Chiefs still have arguably the NFL's premiere tight end in Travis Kelce (93 receptions, 984 receiving yards) and two-time NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes — the two players who have been the building blocks for three Super Bowl-winning teams over the last five seasons.

