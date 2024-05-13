Highlights The 2024 NFL season will begin with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City beat Baltimore in the AFC Championship last year before winning Super Bowl 58.

Patrick Mahomes' dominance of the Ravens and the new shape of each team's roster make the Chiefs the early favorite to win.

Ahead of the NFL's full schedule release on Wednesday, the league typically wets its fans' beaks by releasing the dates and times of some of the most highly-anticipated matchups before the full unveiling. This year is no different.

On Monday morning, the NFL revealed the 2024 regular season kickoff contest would be an AFC Championship Game rematch between Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 5 at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The meeting represents the sixth time Jackson and Mahomes will face off (including playoffs) in their respective careers.

Kansas City and Baltimore battled in a hotly-contested affair that saw two pregame scuffles, including one between Travis Kelce and Justin Tucker, for the right to appear in Super Bowl 58 last January. A pair of lengthy, time-consuming touchdown drives from the Chiefs to open the game gave them a lead they wouldn't relinquish in the 17-10 victory, which was aided by a number of self-inflicted wounds by Baltimore.

Mahomes Routinely Ravages The Ravens

His most recent showing against them was arguably his worst

Seeing Mahomes put up video-game numbers against any team isn't surprising. However, he takes it to a whole new level when he faces Baltimore. He boasts a career completion percentage north of 70% against them and has posted no fewer than 343 passing yards in each of their four previous regular season showdowns.

Mahomes Makes Mince Meat Of Ravens Regular Season Game Comp. % Yards TD INT Dec. 9, 2018 35/53 (66.0%) 377 2 1 Sept. 22, 2019 27/37 (73.0%) 374 3 0 Sept. 28, 2020 31/42 (73.8%) 385 4 0 Sept. 19, 2021 24/31 (77.4%) 343 3 1 Totals 117/163 (71.8%) 1,479 12 2

The Ravens did hold him to 241 yards in their conference title matchup last season, but Mahomes still completed over three-quarters of his passes (30/39) as he and Andy Reid relied more upon quick-strikes for short gains than their downfield attack -- Kansas City had just two completions of 20+ yards -- to win the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Ravens have won two Super Bowls this century. However, they have never hosted the NFL's season-opener. The league had not begun the practice of letting champions host the first game when they won in 2000. But after their 2012 victory, they were forced to go on the road due to the logistical challenges surrounding a White Sox-Orioles game on the night in question.

On paper, Baltimore's major personnel losses on defense, including coordinator Mike Macdonald, linebacker Patrick Queen, and safety Geno Stone, among others, would seem to make things much easier for a reinforced Kansas City offense featuring Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy as Mahomes' deep-ball threats instead of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson.

This, coupled with a relative lack of losses from the Chiefs defensively aside from L'Jarius Sneed and no notable offensive additions beyond Derrick Henry for the Ravens, make Kansas City appear, at the moment, as the stronger team this go-round.

Back at home and anxious to get their quest for a three-peat started off on the right foot, taking the Chiefs at BetMGM's initial -3.0 line could be a smart choice for those looking ahead to the start of the season.

