The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed an important defensive piece. However, it's not the one most members of Chiefs Kingdom were anticipating.

Late Thursday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Kansas City agreed to a three-year, $19 million contract with linebacker Drue Tranquill, who played a key role in the back-to-back Super Bowl champions' stifling pass defense in 2023. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was first on the anticipated deal.

Tranquill counts just $3 million against the 2024 salary cap with this extension, giving Chiefs general manager Brett Veach just over $9.6 million in available space just five days ahead of the new league year.

Kansas City currently has a $19.8 million cap hit from the non-exclusive franchise tag placed on cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, and has not yet re-signed star defensive lineman Chris Jones, leaving it pretty much all to do during the remainder of the offseason.

Tranquill excelled in Steve Spagnuolo's scheme

He was a critical component of the Chiefs pass defense

Tranquill was an every-down player in 2022, his final season with the Los Angeles Chargers. That year, he played more than 90% of the Chargers' defensive snaps and posted the 12th-most total tackles in the league, out-producing Bobby Wagner and Fred Warner. His free agent market was surprisingly tepid last offseason, which forced him to take a one-year, $3 million deal with Kansas City.

As a reserve behind Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, and Willie Gay Jr., Tranquill saw a significant drop-off in playing time. However, in his specialized passing-down role, he had his most effective season in coverage. Under Spagnuolo, he allowed the lowest opposing passer rating and average depth of target in his career while maintaining a Pro Football Focus "coverage in-the-box" grade greater than 70 for the third straight campaign.

Drue Tranquill - Pass Defense Category 2022 2023 Defensive Snap Share 93% 57% Yards Allowed per Target 8.7 6.1 Passer Rating 101.2 92.2 Average Depth of Target 5.5 3.5

This success manning such a pivotal spot within Spagnuolo's system led GIVEMESPORT to predict Tranquill, No. 8 in our free agent linebacker rankings, would return to Kansas City.

Tranquill could have a bigger role in the coming seasons

Chiefs have an open slot at starting linebacker

When Nick Bolton dislocated his wrist in a Week 7 win over the Chargers, Tranquill stepped into his starting position for the next four weeks. He saw over 95% of Kansas City's defensive snaps in that stretch, maintaining his coverage efficiency while notching 34 tackles. Over the same period, his missed tackle percentage was an uninspiring 12.8%, as five of his seven missed tackles on the season came in the first three of those outings.

Tranquill's worse than league-average rate in that time may be attributed to him playing an every-down role within the Chiefs' defense, something he had not done before. His much better than league-average missed tackle rates of 5.0% and 5.8% in the two prior years as a Charger indicate he is sharper as a tackler when accustomed to being on the field more frequently. The four-game sample, in all likelihood, is an aberration.

Kansas City essentially elected to keep Tranquill over fellow free agent Willie Gay Jr., who Spotrac gave a $7 million per year market valuation. Gay Jr. started 15 games and played 62% of snaps a year ago, meaning the Chiefs have an immense amount of playing time at the position available headed into 2024.

If Tranquill can acclimate to a larger role on run-downs while continuing his excellence in pass defense, his $6.33 million per year deal could be a major bargain for Kansas City on its quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl title.

