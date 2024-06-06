Highlights Kansas City Chiefs' defensive lineman BJ Thompson suffered a seizure and cardiac arrest during a team meeting on Thursday morning.

The team canceled activities for the day, sending all players home until further notice.

Reports state that Thompson is in stable condition and high spirits following the injury scare.

Some scary news came out of Kansas City Chiefs camp on Thursday morning.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, defensive lineman BJ Thompson suffered a seizure after going into cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting.

Thompson is now reportedly in stable condition. The team has canceled all practices and team meetings for the rest of the day, with the expectation that all team activities will resume tomorrow. The Chiefs have not commented on Thompson's status, nor when or if they expect him to return to the field.

Thompson was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2023 draft from Stephen F. Austin. He played in one game as a rookie, registering two tackles for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Thompson's Situation Not A Replica of Damar Hamlin

The Bills' safety went into cardiac arrest after attempting to make a tackle

Buffalo Bills

The first thing NFL fans will think after hearing "cardiac arrest" is Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

On January 2, 2023, the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills had their Monday Night Football game unprecedentedly canceled following a chest injury suffered by safety Damar Hamlin. The whole football world paused as the young defensive back lay unconscious on the field for what felt like hours.

Hamlin's injury was a direct result of the hit he took while tackling Tee Higgins, as opposed to whatever underlying issues caused Thompson's cardiac arrest and seizure.

The good news for Thompson is that Hamlin was playing in the NFL again last season, less than a year after his cardiac arrest. Of course, there may be issues that preclude Thompson from making such an immaculate recovery, but the fact that he's in stable condition so soon after the scare is a good sign.

Of course, Thompson's health comes first. Whatever his NFL future holds, he will have to wait until he's medically cleared to resume on-field activities, and he'll need to determine his mental resolution regarding his desire to continue playing football.

Source: Tom Pelissero