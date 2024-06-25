Highlights A Hallmark movie starring Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, Ed Begley Jr. is to be filmed entirely in Kansas City.

The partnership between the Kansas City Chiefs and Hallmark aims to attract new fans.

Chiefs President: the movie partnership shows the team's energy entering 2024.

For many years, the Dallas Cowboys have been referred to as "America's Team." Other franchises like the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have huge national fan bases. But when the Hallmark Channel decided to feature an NFL team in its latest project, a different organization was chosen. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted on Tuesday:

The Kansas City Chiefs and Hallmark are teaming up with the NFL and Skydance Sports for a new, original movie, 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story' starring Tyler Hynes, Hunter King and Ed Begley Jr. The movie begins production next month and will film entirely in Kansas City.

The Hallmark network has been creating its own movies since 1992. The channel's films tend to be seasonally-based, with its Christmas movies being very popular with viewers. Partnering with an NFL franchise could help Hallmark attract new fans.

The Movie Will Be Filmed Entirely in Kansas City

Ed Begley Jr., Tyler Hynes and Hunter King will star in the film

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It is not uncommon for movies to be made in partnership with the NFL and its franchises, and it certainly helps to promote the league and its teams. So when the Chiefs were approached about the project, they jumped at the chance. The team's President, Mark Donovan, said in a statement:

We are honored to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this. As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences. This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom’s energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season.

Parts of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2023 season played out a bit like a Hallmark movie, as the team's star tight end, Travis Kelce, began dating Taylor Swift, the biggest pop star in the world. The Chiefs season ended with the team winning the Super Bowl and Kelce and Swift celebrating on the field.

Considering Swift's massive popularity and her connection to the Chiefs, it is a smart move to make a movie featuring the team. If Hallmark can get the Swifties on board with their latest film, they could be looking at a big hit.

