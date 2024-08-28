Key Takeaways Travis Kelce has cemented his legacy as one of the best Kansas City Chiefs of all-time, but the 2023 season proved to be a bit of a step-down for him.

Since then, the Chiefs have made a couple of moves to add to the position, with Noah Gray already on the roster, and Jared Wiley being drafted this spring.

Kansas City made yet another move on Tuesday, trading for Peyton Hendershot from the Dallas Cowboys.

With the 2024 preseason now complete, each NFL team has been tasked with trimming their rosters of over 90 players all the way down to 53. During this week, a ton of roster moves are made throughout the league, and a lot of players end up finding new homes before the regular season begins.

One of those players was Peyton Hendershot . Hendershot joined the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent before the 2022 season, and he's spent the past two years there. He hasn't gotten much of a chance during that time, and as a result, was traded on Tuesday to the Kansas City Chiefs :

Hendershot is an interesting addition to the Chiefs, and it highlights a trend we've seen recently. Kansas City seems to be preparing for life after Travis Kelce , with Noah Gray already on the roster, and Hendershot now becoming the second tight end they've added this offseason.

Travis Kelce Saw a Drop in Production in 2023

Although he still had a great year, Kelce was noticeably less influential in the Chiefs' offense

Just by looking at Kelce's stats from the 2023 season at a glance, it's very hard to criticize. The star tight end turned in yet another great year, amassing nearly 1,000 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He still managed to bring in over 90 receptions, and had solid yards per reception totals for a tight end, at just over 10.

Travis Kelce in 2022 and 2023 Stat Category 2022 2023 Receptions 110 93 Receiving Yards 1,338 984 Yards per Reception 12.2 10.6 Receiving TD 12 5

With those statistics, you could very well make the argument that Kelce was one of the best tight ends in the NFL in 2023. However, it's also hard not to notice the fact that there is some regression.

Kelce saw sizable drops in production in every major receiving stat, including receptions, yards, yards per reception and touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Travis Kelce was not relied on as much in 2023 as he was in 2022. In 2022, Kelce had 10 games in which he reached at least 70 receiving yards, and two games with at least three receiving touchdowns. Compared to 2023, where Kelce had just five 70-yard games and no multiple-touchdown performances, there's a sizable drop in production.

Kelce will still be a big part of the offense, obviously, in 2024, and Kelce said himself this offseason that he doesn't want to see his usage reduced, even if he realizes he doesn't have many years left playing football.

I'm gonna do it until the wheels fall off... and hopefully that doesn't happen anytime soon. But I can definitely understand that it's (closer) toward the end of the road than it is the beginning of it, and I just gotta make sure I'm set up for after football, as well. Wear and tear me, baby. I'm ready for it, man. Put the load on me.

However, it does seem like the Chiefs are starting to prepare to move on from the legendary tight end.

What Are The Chiefs' Other Options at Tight End?

Aside from Kelce, who else do the Chiefs have at their disposal?

The first move Kansas City made was to pick up Jared Wiley in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft . Wiley is similar to Kelce in the sense that he's very mobile in the open field, and is a legitimate threat after the catch. He has sure hands and shows blocking capability as well.

However, he doesn't have a ton of experience on the line, so that might be a bit of an adjustment. As a pass-catcher, he'll immediately contribute this season.

At first, it seemed like the addition of Wiley was to give Kelce a bit of a break in 2023. However, with Hendershot now in the mix, it looks like Kansas City is seriously preparing for a life without Kelce.

Hendershot, like Wiley, is an excellent athlete. He has good footwork, good hands, and has a wide catch radius. Hendershot shows effort and potential as a blocker, so there seems to be some room to grow there. However, he's going to have to be more consistent as a blocker in the NFL to earn a larger role.

Noah Gray and Peyton Hendershot in 2023 Stat Category Gray Hendershot (DAL) Receptions 28 4 Receiving Yards 305 38 Yards per Reception 10.9 9.5 Receiving TD 2 0

Of course, the Chiefs also have Noah Gray on the roster as well. Gray's never had a chance to earn starter-level snaps, but when he's been on the field, he's been a reliable safety blanket for Patrick Mahomes . Between these three, Gray will likely have the most trust from Mahomes.

With these talented young tight ends on the roster, the Chiefs seem to think Kelce's decline could be coming sooner rather than later.

