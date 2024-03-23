Highlights The Tennessee Titans acquired star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs continue to prioritize draft picks over big extensions for elite players, like Sneed and Tyreek Hill.

Sneed is another in a long line of huge acquisitions for the Titans this offseason.

"March Madness" is a term usually reserved for college basketball, but the NFL has certainly had its fair share of jaw-dropping moments over the last few weeks.

On Friday night, the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs completed a blockbuster trade, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Titans will be receiving star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed - who received the franchise tag from K.C. earlier in the offseason - in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and seventh round draft pick in next month's NFL Draft.

Sneed is just the latest addition to a Titans squad that's undergone a full-blown makeover this offseason, from head coach Mike Vrabel being fired and replaced by Brian Callahan to running back Derrick Henry leaving in free agency, being replaced by Tony Pollard.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, continue their tradition of trading elite young players for draft picks, instead of paying them top dollar on a massive extension. The strategy may be questionable on paper, but it's worked in practice, as Kansas City is the two-time defending Super Bowl champs.

Related Kansas City Chiefs Place Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed As of now, the Chiefs have secured Sneed for at least another season at a $19.8 million price, but the team remains open to trading the cornerback.

Sneed is the CB1 Titans Desperately Needed

The Chiefs got a shockingly small return despite Sneed's elite production

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Two years ago to the day, the Chiefs traded star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins after it was rumored that Hill was seeking the largest wide receiver contract ever (at the time).

Kansas City received a haul in return for Hill's services: a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), second-round pick, and fourth-round pick, plus fourth and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft. The Dolphins capitulated on Hill's demands, handing him a four-year, $120 million deal.

Now, it's hard to say that either side truly regrets that deal, since Hill has posted back-to-back seasons with 119 receptions and 1700+ yards in Miami. However, the Chiefs have won both Super Bowls since completing that trade, proving that their core really only consists of three people: quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and head coach Andy Reid.

As such, it wasn't much of a surprise when rumors spread that they would look to tag-and-trade Sneed this offseason. What is surprising is how little they got in return for a cornerback who ranked as one of the best on the market this year.

L'Jarius Sneed 2023 Stats Category Sneed Snap% 99% Tackles 78 Interceptions 2 Pass Deflections 14 Rating When Targeted 56.2 Forced Incompletion Rate 13.3%

A third-round pick is hardly commensurate compensation for someone with Sneed's talent and production, and the seventh-round selection doesn't exactly push the return into "acceptable" territory. Yet, the Chiefs continue to make it work with Mahomes and whoever else is on the roster, and Sneed's departure, while painful, will likely register as a blip for the league's modern dynasty.

For his part, Sneed was one of the league's best cornerbacks in 2023, moving from the slot (to accommodate All-Pro Trent McDuffie) to the outside and shutting down some of the best receivers in the NFL.

He posted career highs in a number of categories, including pass deflections and completion rate allowed (just 51.0%), all while seeing the highest average depth of target in his career (9.9 yards).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: L'Jarius Sneed was one of just four cornerbacks who played 55% or more of their team's defensive snaps to go the entire 2023 regular season without allowing a single receiving TD.

Sneed will immediately become the Titans' CB1 opposite free agent acquisition Chidobe Awuzie, and the tandem of veteran corners should form the foundation of the best secondary Tennessee has had in years.

It remains to be seen if the Titans can hang with the rest of a rapidly improving AFC South, but they're having a wildly productive offseason. Now, they'll need to give Sneed a massive extension, lest they risk losing him in free agency next year.

Source: Adam Schefter

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.