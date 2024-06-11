Highlights Kelce plans to play until "the wheels fall off" to secure a strong future post-football.

Kelce remains a dominant force in the NFL, ranking fourth all-time in receiving yards among tight ends.

Despite retirement rumors due to wear and tear, Kelce's chemistry with Mahomes helps the Chiefs succeed.

The Hollywood lifestyle and time spent with his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift hasn’t strayed Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce from his drive to being the top guy in Kansas City.

Kelce was speaking with the media on Tuesday as he was asked about his future in football as he stated that he’s still got enough in the tank.

"I'm gonna do it until the wheels fall off... and hopefully that doesn't happen anytime soon. But I can definitely understand that it's (closer) toward the end of the road than it is the beginning of it, and I just gotta make sure I'm set up for after football, as well. Wear and tear me, baby. I'm ready for it, man. Put the load on me.”

Kelce is entering his 12th season in the NFL, with all of them being with the Chiefs. While Rob Gronkowski was arguably the NFL's most dominant tight end of the 2010s, Kelce has really emerged as the standard in the NFL, and has dominated for a long stretch.

Why Kelce Hasn't Shown Signs of Slowing Down

The 34-year-old tight end has consistently shown how he is one of the best tight ends in NFL history

Statistically, there haven’t been many tight ends that have dominated the field as much as Kelce has. He currently sits fourth in NFL history in receiving yards among tight ends with 11,328.

Travis Kelce Career NFL Stats Year Receptions Yards Yards Per Catch Touchdowns 2013 0 0 0 0 2014 67 862 12.9 5 2015 72 875 12.2 5 2016 85 1,125 13.2 4 2017 83 1,038 12.5 8 2018 103 1,336 13 10 2019 97 1,229 12.7 5 2020 105 1,416 13.5 11 2021 92 1,125 12.2 9 2022 110 1,338 12.2 12 2023 93 984 10.6 5

Last season he finished under 1,000 yards for the first time since 2015, which worried people that he might be losing a step.

In fact, the nine-time Pro Bowler had one of the most efficient seasons of his career as he caught 76.9% of his targets, which is the second highest of his career after catching 77% in his second year in the NFL in 2014.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Travis Kelce owns the NFL record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for a tight end, as it ended last year at seven.

Defenses were also aware of Kelce’s status as the top receiver on the Chiefs as they were tougher on him in coverage. His quarterback, Patrick Mahomes targeted him 121 times in 2023, which is his lowest amount since 2016.

With the punishment he has taken from running out on passing routes and blocking on passing and running plays, there will be a point where Kelce will retire sooner rather than later. Getting his foot in Hollywood and appearing in commercials and TV shows will be enticing enough for him to take the plunge into retirement.

Kansas City has a talented receiving corps that includes Rashee Rice, Mecole Hardman and the newly added Hollywood Brown. No matter who joins the team, Kelce and Mahomes have the chemistry that most quarterbacks and receivers hope to have.

Until then, the Chiefs will continue to contend for Super Bowls and stand as the team to beat in the NFL. As Kelce put it, 'keep going until the wheels fall off'... and right now, the wheels are tight and carrying Lombardi trophies.

