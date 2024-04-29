This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Travis Kelce becomes the NFL's highest-paid TE with a two-year extension.

Kelce may see relief from double teams with the addition of Xavier Worthy.

Kelce's future in the league is secure for now with a continued commitment to the Chiefs.

With nine consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, seven All-Pro honors, and three Super Bowl rings to his name, Travis Kelce practically sets the definition of "Hall of Fame career." Now, after back-to-back Super Bowl championships alongside his partner in crime, Patrick Mahomes, Kelce has his sights set on playing in Kansas City for as long as he can.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Kelce agreed upon a two-year extension that will see the big-bodied pass catcher as the NFL's highest-paid tight end of all time, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Although Kelce's 2023 numbers took a slight dip compared to his career averages -- 984 yards and five touchdowns -- the Chiefs are confident that bringing in another offensive playmaker such as Xavier Worthy, who Kansas City selected in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, will help alleviate some of the strenuous double teams the tight end often sees when breaking a route down field.

With his brother, Jason Kelce, retiring this offseason, questions are certain to loom surrounding the tight end's longevity in the league. For now, however, Chiefs fans can sleep peacefully at night knowing they have their generational tight end locked down for another two seasons.

