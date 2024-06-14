Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs presented their players, coaches and staff with their Super Bowl 58 rings yesterday evening.

Kansas City's expensive memorabilia is somewhat marred by a typo concerning one of the Chiefs' playoff opponents.

The Chiefs are pursuing a third consecutive Super Bowl victory this season, something no NFL team has ever accomplished.

Mistakes are a fact of life.

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs held their Super Bowl 58 ring ceremony at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. After going through some festivities, Chiefs players, coaches and staffers were presented with their prize.

The roughly $40,000 piece of memorabilia displays many references to the 2023 Chiefs' path to glory, such as their 11 regular season wins and 22 second-half points in the overtime championship victory. However, the keepsake doesn't tell an entirely truthful story about their run.

Chiefs' Ring Contains A Typo

Kansas City's playoff path was incorrectly charted

The Chiefs defeated the AFC's No. 6 seed Miami Dolphins, No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills and both conference's top seeds -- the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers -- on their quest for back-to-back Lombardi Trophies a season ago. As an ode to their journey, their ring included their opponents', their seed and the final score of each respective game on the interior.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: There have been eight instances of teams winning two straight Super Bowls, but the only franchise to have done so twice is the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-75, 1978-79).

Unfortunately, the problem with their jewelry lies in that detail. If you watch the reveal video closely, you'll see the Dolphins labeled as the AFC's No. 7 seed instead of the sixth. Many fans quickly pointed out the flaw, which was confirmed by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio to have appeared on at least one ring, as opposed to being a mistake by the team's graphics department.

As far as Chiefs players are concerned, the momentous occasion represented the true end of his 2023 campaign. From here on, the only thing on Patrick Mahomes' mind is doing the unimaginable and capturing an unprecedented third consecutive title, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher.

[I'm thinking about] how I can get another one for the pinkie finger. It's going to take a lot of hard work [to win three straight titles]. It's never been done before for a good reason. It takes a special group of guys, and I think we've got that group.

For the time being, he, Travis Kelce and others will simply have to live with the error and shake it off.

