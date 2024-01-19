Highlights The Bills need their tight ends to play well because Kansas City's defense is adept at shutting down opposing receivers.

Buffalo's secondary is dealing with injuries, which could provide opportunities for the Chiefs' receivers to step up.

The Chiefs should aim to keep the game close and capitalize on any mistakes by the Bills, who are under pressure to win.

The NFL's Divisional round wraps up Sunday evening with a familiar matchup in a different locale. After falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in two of their last three postseason appearances, the Buffalo Bills finally welcome the reigning Super Bowl champions to New York for a playoff game.​​​​​​​

(2) Buffalo Bills vs (3) Kansas City Chiefs Date Time Location Broadcast Stream Sunday January 21st 6:30 PM EST Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park CBS DAZN (Canada)

Both teams moved onto the second stage of postseason play by picking off the AFC's last two wild-card squads. Kansas City defeated the No.6 seed Miami Dolphins in the freezer that was Arrowhead Stadium last Saturday night. At the same time, Buffalo had to wait until Monday afternoon before sending the No. 7 seed Pittsburgh Steelers packing behind Josh Allen's impressive performance.​​​​​​​

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Betting Odds (via BetMGM) Team Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Kansas City Chiefs +2.5 (+100) +120 45.5 (-110) Buffalo Bills -2.5 (-120) -145 45.5 (-110)

Key Matchups

Buffalo's tight ends need to shine

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs rightfully commands a lot of respect and defensive attention. He was electric to begin the season but fizzled down the stretch, topping 50 receiving yards just one time since Buffalo's Week 13 bye. Kansas City shut down Diggs in their Week 14 meeting and held the entire receiver position group to 70 total yards.

Bills Wide Receivers vs. Chiefs Secondary - Week 14 Receiver Receptions Yards TD Deonte Hardy 1 25 0 Stefon Diggs 4 24 0 Khalil Shakir 1 12 0 Trent Sherfield 1 9 0 Gabe Davis 0 0 0

​​​​​​This lack of receiver production is typical for offenses when facing the Chiefs. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's crew gave up the fourth-fewest yards to wide receivers in 2023, frequently jamming wideouts at the line of scrimmage to disrupt timing. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed took one rep dominantly over Tyreek Hill in the wild-card round.

​​​​​It will be imperative that Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox find the soft spots when the Chiefs play zone coverage and take advantage down the field when they play man. Josh Allen won't hesitate to look toward his tight end duo; Kincaid has six-plus targets in the last three games and has topped 80 yards in two of them, while Knox has scored a touchdown back-to-back weeks because of the focus put on Diggs, Kincaid and others in the red zone.

Can the Chiefs' supplementary receivers step up?

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Rashee Rice has been a godsend for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. It took the Chiefs a while to realize what they had in the second-round rookie - he saw five or fewer targets eight times in the first ten games - but Rice finally got the workload he was worthy of from Week 12 onward, receiving nine-plus targets in six of seven contests. It feels as if every moment Kansas City's offense has actually looked like what it has historically been with Mahomes in tow is due to Rice.

Buffalo's secondary is mangled. Defensive backs Dane Jackson - known more for his tackling ability than coverage skills - and Kaiir Elam - regarded as a first-round bust - will be thrust into more prominent roles. Elam had an interception versus the Steelers last weekend but was a frequent healthy scratch throughout the regular season, playing in just three games and none since Oct. 22. The former first-round pick is only on the field because of the Bills' injury situation.

Buffalo's top-five unit in Explosive Pass Rate will be hindered by its injuries. Opportunities for deep shots will pop up throughout the evening. Rice, Travis Kelce, and Isaiah Pacheco can keep Kansas City in the game. Still, the Chiefs likely need a significant contribution from another receiver - like the one Kadarius Toney thought he provided in Week 14 - to win.​​​​​​​

Trends

Kansas City hasn't come to Buffalo since 2020

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The battlefield has been Arrowhead Stadium the last five times the Chiefs and Bills have played. Mahomes has only traveled to Buffalo once in his playing career, orchestrating a 26-17 Kansas City victory in 2020.

The winner of this contest will host the AFC Championship if the Houston Texans defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon, and travel to Baltimore for the game if the Ravens emerge victorious.

Kansas City Trends

- The Chiefs went 6-2 on the road in 2023 but averaged only 20.8 points per road game, good for 12th in the league.

- They enjoyed success on the road because their defense allowed just 18.3 points per road game, second-best in the NFL behind the San Francisco 49ers (16.1).

- Kansas City allowed just two rushing touchdowns in road outings this year, but ceded a 12-to-1 TD/INT ratio to opposing passers in those affairs.

- Not feeling 22: Travis Kelce has scored just one touchdown since Week 8, and has recorded fewer than 60 receiving yards in six of the last ten games.

- Despite making the playoffs each of the last nine seasons, Kansas City has not played a road postseason game since 2015, the first year of this nine-year run.

Buffalo Trends

- The Bills went 7-2 at home in 2023 and averaged 28.4 points per home game (fifth-best in the NFL).

- Buffalo allowed the league's fourth-fewest points per home game (15.9).

- The Bills were undefeated (5-0) when the final scoring margin was 15 points or greater, but .500 (6-6) in one-possession games.

- 12 of Josh Allen's 15 rushing touchdowns came in Buffalo's one-possession games.

- Josh Allen had a 17-to-16 TD/INT ratio in one-possession games, with a passer rating of just 83.9. All four of his lost fumbles occurred in one-possession games.

How Buffalo can defeat Kansas City

Run the ball; then run it again, and run some more

Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chiefs' defense is eighth in the NFL in Expected Points Added per Play (EPA/Play), fourth in Success Rate, and 10th in Explosive Rate. But all of those numbers are heavily influenced by its success against the pass. Kansas City is league average in Early Down EPA/Play (meaning EPA/Play on first and second down), in the bottom half of the league in Explosive Rush Rate, and dead-last in EPA/Rush.

Kansas City - Run Defense Team EPA/Rush Explosive Rush Rate Early Down EPA/Play Kansas City Chiefs 32nd 22nd 15th

​​​​​​​Buffalo's "rushing prowess" in seasons past was highly predicated on Josh Allen's ability; when push came to shove, everyone knew the Bills could not run the ball when it mattered most. But the tune has changed this year. James Cook can significantly impact the ground and in the receiving game, giving the Bills newfound flexibility. Allen has still functioned as a battering ram around the goal line - Cook has only two rushing touchdowns this year; Latavius Murray has four - but has not had to wear as heavy of a burden. For the first time, Buffalo has shown an ability to run efficiently without needing him to carry the bulk of the load.

With the season on the line from here on out, Allen will likely turn to his legs more often. But having a Robin to his Batman in the ground game gives the team a better chance at reaching and winning a Super Bowl. Keep Mahomes and your banged-up secondary off the field by utilizing Cook as a runner, and create mismatches for Dalton Kincaid down the seams in critical moments, and send your biggest rival into the offseason.

How Kansas City can defeat Buffalo

Keep the game tight; let the Bills make the mistakes

Jamie Germano, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

A mental error is all that prevented the Chiefs from prevailing over the Bills in their crushing 20-17 Week 14 loss. If Kadarius Toney lines up onside, Buffalo may not have even made the playoffs. Kansas City was a fraction away from winning despite having its offense on the field for 10 fewer minutes and committing three more penalties than its counterpart.

More often than not, Josh Allen is the reason the Bills win. But, in several instances, he has been the reason they've lost. His aggressive mentality leads to both incredible plays and boneheaded ones. If given the chance, Buffalo will get in its own way down the stretch of a big game with Kansas City. We've seen it in the playoffs before, and more or less saw it in Week 14, too.

One of the NFL's most common clichés is that more games are lost than won. The Bills haven't played in a game of this magnitude since the days of Jim Kelly; even the previous playoff games against the Chiefs don't compare to this one. Every ounce of pressure is on them. They are bound to crack at a pivotal juncture. Prevent Allen and Co. from getting off to a hot start, and keep things close. Buffalo has shown it will falter at the end. If Kansas City eliminates the mental errors and plays a disciplined brand of football, they will make a sixth consecutive conference championship appearance.

Injury Report

The Bills have already ruled out many key contributors

Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Buffalo will be without a couple of big pieces in its defensive backfield on Sunday. Top cornerback Christian Benford (knee) and rotational safety Taylor Rapp (calf) have been ruled out. Nickel corner Taron Johnson is still in concussion protocol; he will not be eligible to play unless he completes the five-step process. Cornerback Rasul Douglas did not suit up for the wild card round due to a knee injury, but has not been listed on this week's injury report. He is reportedly trending in the right direction.

Stefon Diggs (foot/vet rest) picked up his injury during Wednesday's practice, but head coach Sean McDermott is not currently worried about his status for Sunday, expecting him to play. Gabe Davis (knee) was also ruled out. McDermott has not yet ruled out middle linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), who left the wild-card game on a cart.

Nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) is the only Chiefs player that did not practice in any capacity on Wednesday or Thursday, and was not seen practicing Friday either. Wide receiver Skyy Moore had his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened on Wednesday.

Key Injuries for Chiefs vs. Bills Player (Team) Injury Status Christian Benford (BUF) Knee OUT Taylor Rapp (BUF) Calf OUT Gabe Davis (BUF) Knee OUT Taron Johnson (BUF) Concussion LP on Friday Stefon Diggs (BUF) Foot/Vet Rest LP on Friday Terrel Bernard (BUF) Ankle DNP on Friday Tyrel Dodson (BUF) Shoulder LP on Friday Derrick Nnadi (KC) Tricep DNP on Friday

Will the Bills finally topple their playoff nemesis, or will their injuries be too much to overcome? We're set to find out at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.