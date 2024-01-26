Highlights The Ravens need young safety Kyle Hamilton to mitigate Travis Kelce's impact to win.

The Chiefs will need big contributions from their supplementary receivers against a stout Ravens defense.

Lamar Jackson may be able to exploit some Kansad City injuries with the help of a returning superstar.

A Super Bowl bid is on the line.

For the first time in his career, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs must fight for their right to play for the NFL's greatest prize outside of Arrowhead Stadium's friendly confines when they tangle with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Mahomes and Jackson's highly-anticipated matchup is the first in NFL playoff history featuring two former league MVP's under the age of 30, according to NFL Media editorial researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming.

Matchup: (1) Baltimore Ravens vs. (3) Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 28

Time: 3:00PM EST

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Broadcast: CBS

Stream: NFL+/Paramount Plus (U.S.)/ DAZN (Canada)

Mahomes is an underdog for the second consecutive week, but if anyone can win against the odds, it's him. He has been the greatest underdog in league history, going 8-3 straight-up when projected to lose.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds (via BetMGM) Team Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Kansas City Chiefs +3.5 (-105) +165 44.5 (-110) Baltimore Ravens -3.5 (-115) -200 44.5 (-110)

Key Matchups

A rising star takes on the "guy on the Chiefs"

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Across the back half of the regular season, 34-year-old tight end Travis Kelce showed the first glimpse of Father Time taking its toll, failing to eclipse 50 yards receiving in five of his final eight starts.

But with another Lombardi Trophy on the horizon, he has returned with authority and snapped his seven-game streak without a touchdown by finding the end zone twice in last week's victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Travis Kelce Recent Production Category 2023 Weeks 9-17 2023 Postseason Games 8 2/4.9 Receptions/Game 4.9 6 Yards/Game 50.1 73 Targets/Game 6.6 8 TD 1 2 Chiefs Record 4-4 2-0

Kelce is Mahomes' most trusted target; their second score last week broke Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's record for most postseason touchdowns by a player-receiver combo in NFL history.

The Ravens' best chance at winning involves relegating Kelce to merely "guy on the Chiefs" status as opposed to the main attraction pedigree he typically holds. Luckily, they have a versatile defensive chess piece to place on him in coverage.

Second-year safety Kyle Hamilton may be Baltimore's most important defender on Sunday, and has been excellent since his Week 3 three-sack performance. The former Notre Dame star has the size (6'4", 220 pounds), speed, and ability to minimize Kelce's impact, particularly when the wily veteran is lined up as a slot receiver.

In 2023, Hamilton ranked first in yards allowed per slot coverage snap and allowed the fewest yards per target by a safety in NFL history.

Kelce has taken 49.4% of his passing snaps from the slot this year. While Andy Reid could elect to deploy him differently to avoid Hamilton in some situations, there is a good chance that the two players will see a healthy dose of one another throughout the game.

His effective elimination of Kelce's game-altering yards-after-catch ability would allow Baltimore to get off the field on third down and force Mahomes to settle for field goals in lieu of touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson must succeed against the blitz—again

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A big reason the Ravens averaged just 3.8 yards per play in the first half versus the Houston Texans last week was head coach and defensive play-caller DeMeco Ryans going against the grain with his defensive game plan.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Texans ran the third-fewest pass blitzes in the league during regular season play; against Baltimore, they blitzed Lamar Jackson on 69% of his dropbacks (NextGenStats reported an even higher 75% of dropbacks).

Baltimore adjusted and turned a halftime tie into a laugher, but offensive coordinator Todd Monken did not always provide answers for Jackson in pressure situations. That cannot be the case on Sunday. Houston was forced to deviate from its typical defensive structure to slow down the Ravens' passing attack; Kansas City won't be.

Pressure Comparison - Texans vs. Chiefs (NFL Ranks) Team Texans Chiefs Blitz Rate 21% (28th) 32.9% (7th) Pressure Rate 25.7% (5th) 27.8% (2nd) QB Hurries 55 (10th) 64 (T-3rd) QB Knockdowns 65 (3rd) 60 (6th) Sacks 46 (T-13th) 57 (2nd)

Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is known for his various pressure packages and has used them to topple the mightiest offenses the NFL has had to offer during his career.

He coordinated the 2007 New York Giants defense that stonewalled the unbeaten New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42, and held Kyle Shanahan's offense to just 20 points in Kansas City's Super Bowl 54 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He and his players are much more familiar not only with blitzing in general, but with how to effectively take away a team's quick outlets (also known as hot routes) when doing so.

Jackson has been much improved against the blitz this year and completed 72.2% of passes when blitzed versus the Texans, going 13-for-18 for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Monken should have more solutions to potential blitzes baked into this week's game plan, because Kansas City brings extra defenders much more frequently (32.9 blitz rate, seventh in the NFL) than Houston. Jackson has to force Spagnuolo out of his comfort zone, like he did Ryans a week ago, to emerge victorious.

Team Betting Trends

Baltimore hosting AFC title game for 1st time in 53 years

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens have appeared in four AFC Championships since joining the NFL's lexicon in 1996, but they played all of them on the road.

The city of Baltimore has not hosted a conference title matchup since 1971, when the Baltimore Colts defeated the Oakland Raiders 27-17 on the way to a Super Bowl 5 triumph. Kansas City hasn't played for a conference title on the road since 1994.

Chiefs Trends

Patrick Mahomes is 3-1 straight up against Lamar Jackson

Chiefs are 11-3 ATS in conference games this year

The Chiefs have intercepted just one pass on the road this year

Kansas City allowed the 10th-most rushing yards to QBs this season

Chiefs are 7-2 ATS on the road in 2023

Ravens Trends

Ravens average the second-most points per game at home this year

Baltimore has topped 30 points in seven consecutive home starts for Jackson

Only five of the Baltimore defense's 18 interceptions came at home

Baltimore is 7-2 ATS as the home favorite in 2023

Ravens are 11-1 ATS in non-divisional games this season

How Chiefs defeat Ravens

Mahomes' magic with receiving depth

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

To say the Chiefs' receiving corps has caught more flack than passes this season may be an accurate sentiment—they did lead the league with 44 drops after all. But Kansas City prevailed against Buffalo because one of their most criticized pieces rose to the occasion.

Embattled WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling hauled in only two balls in the divisional round, but posted 62 total receiving yards by topping 30 yards on each catch. Both occurred in the second half—one on the Chiefs' first snap of the second half—and flipped the field on their final two touchdown drives. Andy Reid spoke to MVS' dedication after the game:

It was great to see Marquez have a game like he did... he has taken a lot of heat. He just kept hanging in there and made some big catches.

We called upon the Chiefs' supplementary weapons a week ago; MVS delivered, finishing second on the team in yards as the Bills focused their attention on Rashee Rice (four receptions, 47 yards). Faced with an even better, healthier defense this Sunday, Kansas City will once again need a big play or two out of its second tier of weapons to claim victory.

How Ravens defeat Chiefs

Running backs grab consistent chunks; exploit possible injury replacements

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

We know the Ravens, the league's top rushing attack, are going to run the ball against the Chiefs' bottom-dwelling rush defense. Baltimore's flexibility and versatility on the ground is much greater than Buffalo's, but Kansas City showed it can limit the non-QB rushing attack when the game is on the line last week.

2023 Rushing Ranks: Ravens Offense vs. Chiefs Defense Unit Rush YPG Rush YPC Explosive Rush Rate EPA/Rush Ravens Offense 156.5 (1st) 4.9 (3rd) 12.23% (5th) 1st Chiefs Defense 113.2 (17th) 4.5 (24th) 10.26% (22nd) 32nd

Baltimore needs its running back stable—Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and even Dalvin Cook—to take some of the burden off Jackson and consistently find success on early downs.

If the Ravens can do so, the Chiefs will be forced to bring more players in the box, setting up some passing lanes across the intermediate areas of the field, where Jackson has historically carved up opposing defenses.

The potential for success in that respect is only amplified by the impending return of tight end Mark Andrews, who leads the Ravens in red zone touchdown receptions (six) despite being out since Baltimore's game-opening drive in Week 11. Andrews' return to the fold would be bad news for a Kansas City defense that may be without a starting safety and/or linebacker for the game.

Injury Reports

Chiefs could be without some major pieces

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City had eight players marked as less than a full participant for Thursday's practice, with the status of some notable players much more perilous than others.

First-Team All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) is unlikely to play according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but will also be "going to work like crazy" to try to play.

Willie Gay, Kansas City's fastest linebacker and the most likely candidate to handle spy responsibilities on Jackson, has been limited due to a neck injury. Andy Reid said Gay's neck is "getting better" but said it also got worse during the Divisional round.

Running back Isaiah Pacheco (ankle/toe) is reportedly planning on participating in Thursday's walkthrough, but will not practice. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (calf) has been limited in practice by his injury for the better part of a month now—first listed in Week 17—but did not miss either of Kansas City's first two playoff games. Guard Trey Smith (illness) and safety Mike Edwards (concussion) were both back at practice on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Baltimore had only four players who didn't participate in full on Thursday. Notably, tight end Mark Andrews (IR-ankle) has been a full participant all week.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) has not played since Week 17, but was a limited participant Thursday after not practicing at all ahead of the Divisional round. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) was Baltimore's lone absentee at Thursday's practice.

Key Injuries for Chiefs vs. Ravens Player Injury Status Joe Thuney, G (KC) Pectoral DNP Thursday Skyy Moore, WR (KC) Knee DNP Thursday Willie Gay, LB (KC) Neck LP Thursday Isaiah Pacheco, RB (KC) Ankle/Toe DNP Thursday Derrick Nnadi, NT (KC) Triceps DNP Thursday L'Jarius Sneed, CB (KC) Calf LP Thursday Kadarius Toney, WR (KC) Hip LP Thursday Marlon Humphrey, CB (BAL) Calf LP Thursday Rock Ya-Sin, CB (BAL) Knee DNP Thursday Tylan Wallace, WR (BAL) Knee LP Thursday Mark Andrews, TE (BAL) Ankle FP Thursday

Will Patrick Mahomes appear in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in his six seasons as Kansas City's starting quarterback, or will Lamar Jackson reach the doorstep of his first-ever Super Bowl title? Tune in at 3:00 p.m. EST on Sunday to find out.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.