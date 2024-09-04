Key Takeaways The Baltimore Ravens suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's AFC title game.

They'll have a chance to get some revenge on Thursday, as they travel to Kansas City to kick off the 2024 regular season.

Here's why the Ravens have the edge in this affair.

Finally, the wait is over.

The Baltimore Ravens will hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs to open the 2024 NFL season. This game will be a rematch of last year's AFC Championship showdown, where the Chiefs won a gritty road affair to advance to the Super Bowl . Kansas City would go on to win that Super Bowl, their second one in a row.

The last game between these two AFC gladiators was very close, but Kansas City managed to pull out the victory.

Although the Chiefs won the last matchup, the Ravens actually have a great shot at getting some revenge to kick off their new season. Here's how they can do it.

A Dominant Running Game, With a New Weapon

The Ravens got away from the run game last January and it hurt them.

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Ravens' offense lives and dies with its running game.

That run game is going to get a lot more lethal this season with Derrick Henry now in the fold. Henry, who's been one of the more dominant rushers in recent memory, adds yet another layer of dominance and physicality to the offense.

During the past five seasons, Henry has led the NFL in carries four times. The only time he didn't was in 2021, and he still got a massive load that year, with 219 attempts. Throughout his career, Henry has been the definition of a workhorse, totaling 2,030 carries throughout his career.

Ravens' Rushing Attack's 2023 Production Stat Henry Jackson Hill Carries 280 148 84 Rushing Yards 1,167 821 387 Yards per Attempt 4.2 5.5 4.6 Rushing TD 12 5 3

Despite that heavy workload, it hasn't stopped Henry from getting worn down at all. With his league-leading 280 carries in 2023, Henry still ran for 1,167 yards on an efficient 4.2 yards per carry. However, for once in his career, Henry won't have to carry the rushing attack by himself this year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Derrick Henry has been an absolute workhorse. Henry has led the NFL in carries in four of the last five seasons, and his 378 carries in 2020 were the most by any player in a single season since DeMarco Murray had 392 in 2014.

Behind Henry is Justice Hill , who has shown he can contribute as well. Hill was handed the ball 84 times in 2023, and he was very efficient, running for 4.6 yards per carry. Hill will serve a secondary role behind Henry this year, but having him in the lineup against Kansas City will help keep Henry fresh.

Obviously, Lamar Jackson has to be mentioned here as well. Jackson has torched defenses throughout his career, but he needs to run the ball against Kansas City. In their loss to the Chiefs last January, Jackson picked up just 54 yards on the ground.

He needs to make his legs more of a factor on Thursday to truly punish the Chiefs' defense. It sounds like he's ready to go on Thursday, which is a good sign.

A Strong Defense in Baltimore

The Ravens' defense should be able to contain Kansas City.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens played solid defense overall in last year's conference championship game, holding Kansas City to just 17 points. While they did allow Patrick Mahomes to complete 30 passes for 241 yards, their 'bend but don't break' defense held true, and kept them in the game even with the offense's shortcomings.

In fact, many forget that the Ravens shut out Kansas City in the second half of the AFC Championship game, after some solid halftime adjustments.

With an offense focusing on the run more, the Ravens should be able to eat up more time of possession, which could make it easier on their defense. Still though, Baltimore will have to be sharp on the defensive side of the ball.

Baltimore had one of the more stacked defensive units in the league last year, with Roquan Smith , Kyle Hamilton , Patrick Queen and Nnamdi Madubuike all earning All-Pro honors. While Queen won't be in Baltimore this season, the rest of those guys will be.

That unit should only get better. Nate Wiggins , a cornerback out of Clemson, and Adisa Isaac , an edge rusher out of Penn State, were two of the team's first three selections in this year's draft. Isaac is likely to miss Thursday's affair with an injury, but Wiggins will make his debut. Wiggins should be a big help, since the Chiefs' receiving core got much scarier this offseason.

Ultimately, the Ravens stand a good chance.

They need to focus on running the ball, which they failed to do in their last matchup against Kansas City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Outside of Lamar Jackson's eight runs (which included scrambles), the Ravens ran the ball just eight times for 27 yards in their AFC Championship loss to Kansas City.

If they avoid making that mistake again, and play solid defense, they shouldn't have much trouble getting revenge on their rivals on Thursday.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.