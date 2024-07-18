Highlights Although the Kansas City Chiefs have won two straight Super Bowl's, they still had some needs on their roster coming into this offseason.

One of those needs was at the wide receiver position, where they needed more production and reliability badly.

Although they made some changes, did they do enough to ensure a third-straight Super Bowl win?

Life is pretty good for the Kansas City Chiefs at the moment.

They've won two straight Super Bowls, and have their franchise quarterback, who already looks like an all-time great, locked up for the near future. Things couldn't get much better for Kansas City.

With that said, coming into this offseason, the Chiefs did have a couple of places on the roster where they could improve a bit. Their run to the Super Bowl last year wasn't easy, and there were moments in which Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had to take things over themselves, without much help from the receiving corps.

So, the question is, did Kansas City fix the position enough this offseason to ensure themselves a third consecutive championship?

That question was asked to Jerry Rice in mid-July at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament this past weekend. It's safe to say, Rice didn't appreciate the reporter's curiosity:

There was a bit of a confrontation between Rice and the reporter from Starcade Media, which is based in Kansas City. Fortunately, things calmed down afterward, and there were no further issues.

With the question hot on everyone's mind, though, did the Chiefs solve their problem this spring, or not?

Chiefs' Receivers in 2023, and Their Offseason Additions

It wouldn't take much to improve last year's unit, but K.C. did so and then some

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

As you can see from the statistics, the Chiefs were stagnant at the receiver position in 2023, with only one wideout topping 500 yards. They made a couple of nice additions to try and remedy the situation this offseason, though.

Chiefs' Wide Receivers in 2023 Player Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TD Rashee Rice 79 938 7 Justin Watson 27 460 3 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 21 315 1 Skyy Moore 21 244 1 Kadarius Toney 27 169 1 Mecole Hardman 21 118 0 Richie James 14 114 0

In terms of receiving yards, Kansas City's leader was the tight end Kelce, who finished the year just shy of 1,000 yards. The team's leading wide receiver was rookie Rashee Rice, who was able to put together a pretty solid freshamn season, compiling 938 yards and seven TDs. However, after Rice, there was a pretty significant drop-off in production.

There are a lot of receivers on this list, as several players were able to make their way onto the stat-sheet. While the Chiefs were able to win a championship regardless, not many of those players ended up making any major impact beyond one big play or two.

Rice 2023 Rookie WR Ranks Category Rice Rank Receptions 79 2nd Yards 938 2nd TDs 7 T-3rd 1st Downs 44 2nd Catch % 77.5 1st Success Rate 61.8 2nd

Rice is the real standout here. As a rookie at the receiver spot, Rice was the only player that was able to consistently make an impact for the team throughout the year. His 58.6 receiving yards per game show that he was able to be a factor week in and week out, and he ended up making life easier for Mahomes and Kelce, who at times had to carry the offense themselves before Rice's arrival.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chiefs utilized their wide receiving corps less than all but three teams, as the 53.3 target share their WRs enjoyed in 2023 was only higher than the Cardinals, Jets, and Falcons. K.C. had good reason, as the Chiefs led the league in drops, with 44.

Now, aside from Rice, the receiving talent on the Chiefs' roster left a bit to be desired last year. As a result, Kansas City made a few moves to beef up the group ahead of the 2024 season.

Most notably, the Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy with their first round pick after trading up a couple of spots to land him. Worthy has incredible speed—he holds the new NFL combine record with a 4.21 40-yard dash—and tracks the ball very well. He feels like a player that will open the Chiefs' offense up a lot this fall and give them the speedy deep threat they've been missing since Tyreek Hill departed.

Prior to the draft, Kansas City also signed Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to a one-year deal as well. Brown has had some ups and downs during his time so far in the NFL, but he's shown what he can do many times before, going for 1,000+ yards in 2021.

Brown brings another layer of consistency to the position, which was badly needed by Kansas City, and is also known for his speed. With Brown and Worthy stretching the defense, life will be a lot easier for the aging Kelce across the middle.

Is the Position In Good Enough Shape for a Super Bowl Run?

At the end of the day, the Chiefs should have enough to get back to the Super Bowl

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs' hopes for the Super Bowl really come down to one man: Patrick Mahomes. In that same sense, the Chiefs didn't have to upgrade the position this offseason as much as other teams might have had to do.

The truth is, at the wide receiver position, the Chiefs only had one player who was consistently productive throughout the year in 2023. Yet, Kansas City still made it to the Super Bowl, and saw a couple of those receivers make some massive plays during the team's playoff push.

The main crux is this: if the Chiefs were able to win the Super Bowl last season with an incredibly mediocre receiving room, who's to say they can't do it again in 2024, after adding two players to the group?

Mahomes, Kelce, Rice and the running game carried this team at different points throughout the 2023 season. They did it, because there wasn't anybody else on the offense who could.

However, now that same core will return in 2024, with Worthy and Brown added to the mix. Since Kansas City won it all last season, there isn't any reason to suggest they can't run it back with what is a clearly improved receiving corps, in terms of talent, experience, and most of all, speed.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.