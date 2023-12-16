Highlights Kadarius Toney criticized referees for not warning him about lining up offsides against the Bills, claiming they made no effort to communicate with him.

Mahomes and Reid initially criticized the officials but later admitted the right call was made.

The loss could impact the Chiefs' playoff seeding; they need to go on a run to improve their position in the AFC.

Still clearly upset about the offsides penalty he received during the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Kadarius Toney is disputing the claim from the officials that they warned him he was lined up past the line of scrimmage.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid both had strong words for the referees following this past Sunday's 20-17 loss. Both would backtrack a bit and later said the officials made the right call, although that backtracking didn't keep them from getting fined.

Toney isn't necessarily disputing where he was lined up. He's simply saying he was never warned of his position.

"Whether it was an inch, two inches, whatever in front of the ball, the referee got a job to let me know. He didn't make no effort," Toney said. "You watch the video, he didn't make no effort to say anything about no alignment."

Related Patrick Mahomes regrets postgame actions, admits the officials made correct call Mahomes also said he was sorry to bring Josh Allen into the situation.

How Kadarius Toney's offsides call affected the Chiefs' playoff standing

Thanks to the loss, Kansas City likely won't be the No. 1 seed in the AFC

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Toney continued to avoid taking accountability, saying, "Unfortunately, they took back the greatest play the greatest tight end that played the game did. Just a great play taken back by the greatest tight end."

With the loss, the Chiefs head into Week 15 at 8-5 and are currently the No. 3 seed in the AFC, sitting two games back of the Baltimore Ravens (10-3) and one behind the Miami Dolphins (9-5).

If the season ended today, this would mark the first time since Mahomes took over as QB1 that the Chiefs would fail to earn one of the top two seeds in the AFC.

NFL Season Chiefs Record AFC Playoff Seed 2018 12-4 No. 1 2019 12-4 No. 2 2020 14-2 No. 1 2021 12-5 No. 2 2022 14-3 No. 1

Missing out on the top seed is a big deal. In the seven-team setup, only the No. 1 seed gets a bye in the Wild Card Round. The top seed also has home-field advantage throughout the entire playoffs. But Kansas City may not even get the highest seed from its own division.

The Denver Broncos are playing well and are only a game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West. If Kansas City isn't careful, the team could lose the division as well.

Luckily for the defending champs, the schedule is about to ease up. Over the final four weeks, KC will take on the New England Patriots, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Los Angeles Chargers, giving them the fourth-easiest schedule in the league the rest of the way.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.