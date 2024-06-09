Highlights Rice looks to learn from his legal troubles this offseason, as he faces multiple charges and a possible suspension.

Despite facing criminal and civil charges totaling millions, Rice is participating in team activities.

Teammates are providing support to Rice as he navigates his legal issues off the field.

Rashee Rice has spoken out regarding his legal troubles this offseason and is hoping to learn from his mistakes.

Facing multiple charges stemming from leaving the scene of a car accident back in March, Rice is looking at possible jail time, not to mention a multi-game suspension, as the NFL conducts their own investigation.

Rice was arrested several days after leaving the scene of a six-vehicle accident he was involved in, and he was a suspect in a separate incident in an alleged assault at a Dallas nightclub. The charges in the assault case were requested to be dropped by the alleged victim.

Rice spoke to the media yesterday in Kansas City while attending a youth football camp, along with several teammates. He told reporters that he hopes to improve as a person after his offseason incidents.

"I've learned so much from that. All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me."

As the Kansas City Chiefs head into the 2024 season aiming to become the first team to three-peat, they have certainly had the most outside noise of any team in the NFL. As minicamps are set to get underway, the Chiefs are still wondering what kind of discipline Rice will face, both from the league and the authorities.

Rice Leaning on Support From His Teammates

Several Chiefs players have ongoing legal issues

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

As Rice awaits the NFL's ruling on his personal conduct and the investigation continues, he is focused on maturing and doing what he can to improve every day. Rice has taken part in the Chiefs' offseason activities, with minicamp set to run from June 11-13.

"Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy."

Rice was arrested after a six-vehicle accident in Dallas allegedly began from Rice racing another vehicle at high speeds (119 mph) shortly before the crash. The charges Rice is facing are:

One count of aggravated assault

One count of collision involving serious bodily injury

Six counts of collision involving injury

On top of the criminal charges, Rice is also facing civil cases. He is being sued in Texas for over $1 million in actual damages and over $10 million in punitive damages by two people who claim they were injured in the crash. Rice is set to make $1.05 million this season in the second year on his rookie deal.

The investigation in Dallas regarding an alleged assault at a nightclub is still ongoing. While the alleged victim has requested for Rice not to be charged in that incident, police are still investigating and have not commented on whether Rice will face charges.

Speaking on Rice's issues earlier this offseason, Patrick Mahomes offered his support to his teammate amid his struggles.

“It’s just trying to do whatever we can to teach him how to learn from his mistakes. Obviously, that was a big mistake. You’ve got to learn from it to make sure it doesn’t happen again, and try to do whatever you can to be the best person you can be in society — not only for yourself but for the people around you."

From a football standpoint, Rice emerged as the Chiefs' top wide receiver in his rookie year. Rice caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

Whether Rice plays a full 17 games or not, he'll be hoping to remain productive on the field as his legal issues get sorted out off the field.

