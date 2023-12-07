Highlights Patrick Mahomes is a highly talented and versatile quarterback, but the Chiefs' wide receivers have been underutilized in their current offense.

The Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce, is a standout player and has been a reliable target for Mahomes.

Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Skyy Moore have all been disappointing acquisitions, but rookie Rashee Rice has emerged as a bright spot in the receiving corps.

The Kansas City Chiefs employ Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. This gives them a leg up on pretty much every other team in the league. Mahomes has everything you want in a quarterback. He's accurate, smart, has a strong arm, and is as good as anyone at improvising when a play breaks down.

The team also features Travis Kelce. The tight end is a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer. Kelce can shred defenses that don't properly account for him. Even if a team does key in on the tight end, he is still able to make plays in tight coverage.

The Chiefs, however, have had issues at the wide receiver position. Despite having a legendary offensive mind at head coach in Andy Reid and a tremendous quarterback in Mahomes, the team just hasn't been able to get wideouts properly involved in their current offense.

This has led to a below-average year for Mahomes. He is currently on pace to throw 32 touchdowns, which would be his lowest total since 2019. The quarterback is also on pace for 14 interceptions, which would be a career-high.

Related Top 10 Chiefs pass-catchers of all-time, ranked by receiving yards Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became the franchise's all-time leading receiver recently. What other elite pass-catchers have come through Arrowhead?

The Chiefs use their wideouts less than nearly any other team

Mahomes' target shares - WRs - 52.8%, TEs - 29.8%, RBs - 17.4%

In June 2022, the Chiefs traded star wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Hill was asking for a new contract and Kansas City was tight against the cap. The compensation from the trade was several draft picks.

While the team was able to clear money and draft several players with the pick, they have not been able to replace Hill's production in any fashion. So far in 2023, Hill has more touchdowns and almost as many yards as all of Kansas City's wide receivers combined.

Stat Totals All Chiefs WRs Tyreek Hill Receptions 145 93 Yards 1672 1481 TDs 10 12

Patrick Mahomes has thrown 444 passes, the second-highest number in the league. But many of these attempts are being swallowed up by players at different positions. The quarterback throws to his wideouts 52.8% of the time, the third-lowest number in the league.

The Chiefs' tight ends are being targeted on 29.8% of Mahomes' attempts, the fourth-highest number in the league, and RBs are being targeted on 17.4% of attempts, which is more middle of the pack. It is clear that the quarterback is directing his throws away from his receivers.

Kadarius Toney hasn't been what the team expected

Kadarius Toney Chiefs stats - 18 games, 36 receptions, 310 yards, 3 TDs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Midway through the 2022 season, the Chiefs were eager to replace the production of Tyreek Hill. They made a trade with the New York Giants, acquiring former first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney for third and sixth-round picks. While Toney had regularly been injured, he was talented and the Chiefs believed he could break out for them.

Toney did not make much of an impact during his seven 2022 regular season games with Kansas City, recording 14 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns. However, Toney showed off his ability in Super Bowl LVII, returning a punt for 65 yards and catching a five-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City hoped that Toney would make a jump in 2023, becoming the team's top target at wide receiver. But he had a disastrous game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. In the upset loss, Toney caught one pass for one yard and dropped two passes, one of which fell into the arms of Lions' defensive back Brian Branch, who returned it for a touchdown.

Health hasn't been an issue for Toney as he's played in 11 games so far, a career-high. His production has been poor, though, as he's only recorded 22 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown. This equates to 6.3 yards per catch and 12.6 yards per game.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore have underwhelmed

Skyy Moore 2023 stats: 21 receptions, 244 yards, 1 TDMarquez Valdes-Scantling 2023 stats: 17 receptions, 273 yards, 1 TD

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Valdes-Scantling spent the first four years of his career as a deep threat for the Green Bay Packers. During the 2022 offseason, the Chiefs offered him a three-year contract for $30 million and an expanded role. He was fine last season, catching 42 passes for 687 yards and two touchdowns.

Things have gone downhill for MVS in 2023. He has only caught 17 of the 33 passes thrown his way, a catch percentage of only 51.5%. Valdes-Scantling had an enormous drop during the fourth quarter of Week 13's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. A catch would have given the Chiefs a three-point lead with less than two minutes left.

Skyy Moore is another receiver the Chiefs had high hopes for. He was selected 54th overall in 2022 out of Western Michigan. Moore had a quiet first season, catching 22 touchdown-less passes for 250 yards. He did have a touchdown catch in Super Bowl LVII.

The hope was that Moore would take the momentum from the playoffs into the next season, but he has failed to do so. He has only caught 56.5% of his 37 targets. This has resulted in 21 receptions for only 244 yards and one touchdown.

In fact, the guy with the lowest pedigree, Justin Watson, is the one that has been producing the most apart from Rashee Rice. Watson, a fifth-round pick who had 573 total yards through his first five seasons, is third on the team with 332 yards and leads the team with 16.6 yards per reception.

Rookie Rashee Rice has been the bright spot of the receiving corps

Rashee Rice 2023 stats: 52 receptions, 591 yards, 5 TDs

While Toney, Moore, and Valdez-Scantling haven't lived up to expectations. Rookie receiver Rashee Rice looks like a real find. Drafted 55th overall out of SMU, Rice has become the Chiefs' number one wide receiver.

Travis Kelce has 74 receptions so far, but Rice is second on the team with 52. Rice has been particularly strong over the last two games. In Week 12's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, he caught eight passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, his first 100-yard game. And in Week 13's loss to the Green Bay Packers, he grabbed eight balls for 64 yards.

Rashee Rice Stat Totals Rookie WR Rank Receptions 52 4th Yards 591 5th TDs 5 T-3rd

It is clear that, despite Rice's fine year, the Chiefs have to make a significant addition at wide receiver. They may do this by signing a free agent such as Mike Evans, Curtis Samuel, or Tyler Boyd. The team could also use a first-round pick, as the draft will be stocked with impressive wideouts.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.