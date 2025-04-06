Liverpool trio Federico Chiesa, Conor Bradley, and Harvey Elliott all came off the bench against Fulham, but couldn't help their side as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat. Despite Liverpool's poor performance, journalist Lewis Steele singled out the aforementioned trio for making an impact despite the disappointing loss.

The Reds still look incredibly likely to lift the Premier League title this season as we edge closer to the conclusion next month. Liverpool won't want to get complacent with Arsenal sitting in second place, but they slipped up at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

It was an incredibly disappointing performance from Arne Slot's side, with a host of key players struggling against Fulham. Although the title should be wrapped up in the coming weeks, Liverpool can't afford any more mistakes, especially considering they face Arsenal later in the season.

Chiesa, Elliott, and Bradley Impress for Liverpool

They've given Slot something to think about

Despite the disappointing performance from Liverpool overall, journalist Steele has praised the impact of Elliott, Chiesa, and Bradley. The trio came off the bench in the second half as Liverpool looked to get back into the game, but they couldn't prevent the Reds from suffering a 3-2 defeat in London.

"Liverpool were good in the first 15 minutes and last 15 minutes. The rest was atrocious. Federico Chiesa with another bright cameo, Harvey Elliott the same. Both deserve a start soon. Conor Bradley made a huge difference too. Much to think about."

Slot has to be careful in the next few weeks not to allow his players to lose motivation. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, and Ibrahima Konate, who are usually reliable performers for the Merseyside club, were far from their best at Craven Cottage, and it's vital that Slot ensures they don't fall down a slippery slope.

The Reds should still have enough, especially with Arsenal having the distraction of the Champions League while also struggling with consistency in the Premier League. The north London club dropped points away at Everton on Saturday, which now looks like a huge disappointment after Liverpool suffered a defeat.

